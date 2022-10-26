Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4 will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo. The same episode will be exclusively streamed on Hulu in the United States. Meanwhile, international fans outside of the US will be able to simulcast through Disney Plus. For fans in South and South-East Asia, Ani-One Asia will air the episode on their YouTube channel, but it will be part of their members-only content.

Studio Pierrot's Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has had an amazing run with the previous episode seeing Yhwach make his move against the Soul Society. With Ichigo occupied back at Hueco Mundo with Quilge Opie, the Wandenreich King has decided to take advantage of this distraction and launch a surprise attack against the Gotei 13.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4 release dates and times based on separate timezones

Yhwach hovering over the Soul Society (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4, titled Kill The Shadow, will be released on November 1, 2022, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary between different time zones, allowing most international fans to stream the episode on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am PDT (October 31)

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 am CDT (October 31)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 am EDT (October 31)

British Standard Time: 4:30 pm BST (October 31)

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm CEST (October 31)

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm IST (October 31)

Philippines Time: 11:30 pm PHT (October 31)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 1 am ACDT (November 1)

Bleach TYBW is set to have a total of 52 episodes, split into four cours of 13 episodes each, which means after episode 4 releases, fans will still have nine more episodes left to stream from cour 1.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4?

Jugram Haschwalth as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4 will continue to show us the Sternritter's attack on the Soul Society. Here, we are bound to be introduced to some of the Sternritters that have appeared in Soul Society with Jugram Haschwalth and Yhwach. Meanwhile, the fight between Ichigo and Quilge Opie will continue back at Hueco Mundo in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4.

What happened last time?

Quilge Opie attacking Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 3, titled March of the Star Cross, saw the start of the battle between Substitute Shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki and Sternritter J Quilge Opie. The battle revealed to Ichigo that his enemies this time really were the Quincy, as he got to know the extent of their strength, with their new Letzt Stil, allowing Quilge to activate his form, Quincy: Vollstandig.

As Quilge started to overpower Ichigo, the Tres Bestias summoned Ayon, who started rampaging against Quilge, eventually breaking his neck. However, Quilge didn't die as he proceeded to try and take down everyone around him, starting with absorbing Ayon, using his technique Sklaverei. This turned Quilge into an evil entity, which is when Ichigo started his counter-attack after activating his Bankai.

Bambietta Basterbine as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the meantime, Yhwach decided to use the distraction caused by Quilge to attack the Soul Society when Ichigo wasn't around. Thus, he, along with his Sternritter, arrived at the Soul Society and launched their attack, engulfing the Seireitei in blue flames.

Back in the World of Living, Ishida Uryu managed to learn about the Quincy through his father's notes and rushed out of the room.

