Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 3 will be broadcast on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo. Hulu will exclusively stream the episode in the United States, and the same will be available for international fans outside of the US to simulcast through Disney Plus. Meanwhile, Ani-One Asia will air the episode on their South and South-East Asia YouTube channel, but it will be part of their members-only content.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been on a fantastic run since it started airing. The last episode featured Ichigo and others heading to Hueco Mundo to save Arrancars and Hollows from unforeseen danger, which has now set up the first fight between a Shinigami and a Quincy, Ichigo Kurosaki vs. Quilge Opie.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 3 release dates and times based on separate timezones

Quilge Opie as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 3, titled March of the Star Cross, will be released on October 25, 2022, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary between different time zones, allowing most international fans to stream the episode on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 3 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8.30 am PDT (October 24)

Central Daylight Time: 10.30 am CDT (October 24)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11.30 am EDT (October 24)

British Standard Time: 4.30 pm BST (October 24)

Central European Summer Time: 5.30 pm CEST (October 24)

Indian Standard Time: 9.00 pm IST (October 24)

Philippines Time: 11.30 pm PHT (October 24)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 1.00 am ACDT (October 25)

Bleach TYBW is set to have a total of 52 episodes, split into four courses of 13 episodes each, which means after episode 3 releases, fans will still have ten more episodes left to stream from cour 1.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 3?

Ichigo Kurosaki, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 3, titled March of the Star Cross, will feature the fight between Substitute Shinigami Ichigo Kurosaki and Sternritter J Quilge Opie. The fight will likely show fans the extent of a Sternritter's powers, as Quilge Opie may try to assert his dominance over the Shinigami. Meanwhile, Emilou Apacci, Franceska Mila Rose, and Cyan Sung-Sun may also help Ichigo, considering Orihime might treat them when she reaches the location.

What happened last time?

Funeral back at the Seireitei Cremation Grounds (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2, titled Foundation Stones, saw Ichigo, Orihime, Sado, and Kisuke Urahara head to Hueco Mundo to rescue the Arrancars and Hollows upon Nel and Pesche's request. Ishida chose not to go with them, as it was against Quincy's code of conduct to safeguard Hollows and Arrancars.

As they reached Hueco Mundo, the Wandenreich army, led by Sternritter J Quilge Opie, was conducting a selection test to recruit Arrancars into their army. Here, we meet some familiar faces as Aizen's self-proclaimed underlings, Loly and Menoly, rebelled against Quilge. However, they were quickly taken down by Quilgy and were considered worthy recruits for the Wandenreich army.

Tres Bestias - Apacci, Mila Rose, and Sung-Sun

Quilge was then attacked by Tres Bestias - Apacci, Mila Rose, and Sung-Sun, but they weren't a match for him, which is when Ichigo, while carrying Nel, reached the scene. The next episode is bound to feature a battle between them.

Meanwhile, the Soul Society was mourning the loss of Sasakibe and the annihilated members of Squad 1, but Gotei 13 had to take action quickly, as Kurotsuchi Mayuri figured out that the enemies were none other than the Quincy.

Poll : 0 votes