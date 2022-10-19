When will Bleach TYBW English dub release?

Bleach TYBW has been having a great run since its premiere on October 11, 2022, as fans cannot get enough of Ichigo saying Bankai in the first episode. While all Bleach fans are left ecstatic by the anime's return, some fans are still looking forward to the Bleach TYBW English dub to be released.

On September 30, 2022, Viz Media announced that Bleach: TYBW was set to receive an English dubbed version while revealing some cast members for the same. However, at the time, it wasn't announced when exactly fans would be able to watch it. But with Hulu updating their streaming schedule for the month of November, we finally have a release date for Bleach TYBW English dub release.

When will Bleach TYBW English dubbed version be released?

Anime Dubs @AnimeDubUpdates



Hulu November 2022 - The English dub for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War premieres on November 4th, streaming on @Hulu.Hulu November 2022 - press.hulu.com/schedule/54840/ The English dub for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War premieres on November 4th, streaming on @Hulu.Hulu November 2022 - press.hulu.com/schedule/54840/ https://t.co/BsfKkLDMpa

Bleach TYBW English dub is all set to premiere on November 4, 2022. This was officially confirmed after Hulu updated their schedule for the month of November 2022, which featured the anime as well.

Considering that the streaming service was releasing the simulcast in the United States, it was only natural for it to be streaming the dubbed versions as well, but the only animosity around the dub was the release date, which has been confirmed through Hulu's official website.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if Disney Plus will be releasing the dubbed episodes outside the United States on the same date or not. Hence, fans outside the US may have to wait for some time before they receive a confirmation on the same.

Hulu's November 2022 schedule also confirms two more anime set to premiere on the streaming website, as it will release the Naruto Shippuden dubbed episodes 366-377 and Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C on November 1, 2022.

Bleach TYBW English dub cast revealed

VIZ @VIZMedia BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War premieres on October 10th. Time to reveal the iconic voices behind the powerful protectors of Soul Society. 🧵



@JohnnyYongBosch returns as the incredible voice behind Ichigo Kurosaki! BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War premieres on October 10th. Time to reveal the iconic voices behind the powerful protectors of Soul Society. 🧵@JohnnyYongBosch returns as the incredible voice behind Ichigo Kurosaki! https://t.co/cxi1ldc2vg

While announcing that Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War was set to receive an English dubbed version, Viz Media also revealed the main cast members, who are set to return in the sequel series as well.

Johnny Yong Bosch will be returning as the voice of Bleach's protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki. He has previously voiced Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer.

VIZ @VIZMedia @MichelleRuffvo1 returns as the voice of brave Soul Reaper, Rukia Kuchiki! ⚔️ @MichelleRuffvo1 returns as the voice of brave Soul Reaper, Rukia Kuchiki! ⚔️ https://t.co/Q8zuU6eIcV

He will be joined by Michelle Ruff, who will be reprising her role as Rukia Kuchiki. She has previously voiced Lelouch Lamperough in Code Geass and Fujiko Mine in Lupin III.

Then we have Derek Stephen Prince and Stephanie Sheh returning as the voices of Ishida Uryu and Inoue Orihime, respectively. Derek Stephen Prince has previously voiced Ken Ichijouji and V-mon in Digimon Adventures and Iggy in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Season 2.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Sheh has been voicing Hinata Hyuga in the Naruto franchise all the way till Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Ayami Sasaki in Komi Can't Communicate.

VIZ @VIZMedia ‍ @stephaniesheh returns as the voice of sweet and courageous Orihime Inoue. @stephaniesheh returns as the voice of sweet and courageous Orihime Inoue. ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/vwz7Tgbib3

Lastly, Wally Wingert and Doug Erholtz return as the voices of Renji Abarai and Kisuke Urahara. Wally Wingert has previously voiced Kotetsu T. Kaburagi in Tiger & Bunny and Kinshiki Otsutsuki in Boruto: Naruto the Movie. Meanwhile, Doug Erholtz has previously voiced Kouich Zenigata in Lupin III and Jean-Pierre Polnareff in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders.

Apart from these six cast members, the voice actors for other characters are yet to be revealed. Hopefully, we will see many voice actors from the original Bleach return for the sequel series as well. With Bleach TYBW English dub release date finally out in the open, we could soon see Viz Media revealing the other cast members as well.

Poll : 0 votes