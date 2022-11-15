Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6: Yhwach vs Yamamoto comes to a tragic end as an old face reappears

Ever since the end of the last episode, fans have been waiting for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 to be released. With Gotei 13 Captain-Commander Yamamoto Genryusai set to fight the Father of the Quincy Yhwach, it was not incorrect to say that episode 6 would break past all limits. Rightfully so, Studio Pierrot displayed their best work in showing fans how strong Yamamoto was when he let himself fight to his full capacity.

The previous episode saw Yamamoto Genryusai entering the battlefield as he swore to take down all the rebels who had entered the Soul Society. Upon taking an oath, he flew straight to Yhwach's location, where he had already managed to defeat Zaraki Kenpachi. However, Yamamoto's arrival stopped Yhwach from killing the Squad 11 captain.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6: Yamamoto shows the full extent of his Bankai

Yamamoto attacks Yhwach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6, titled The Fire, continues right from where the last episode ended as Yamamoto challenged Yhwach for a rematch. He instantly rescues Kenpachi from Yhwach's clutches and proceeds to fight the Wandenreich King when their fight gets interrupted by Äs Nödt‎‎, NaNaNa Najahkoop, and Bazz-B. However, they are instantly incinerated by Yamamoto's Ryūjin Jakka.

As Yhwach belittles his dead subordinates, Yamamoto gets aggravated as he can't stand the Quincy King's actions. Yamamoto started attacking Yhwach and he was forced to take out his sword to defend himself. Yamamoto was waiting for this as he wished to destroy Yhwach's flesh, sword, and soul.

Yamamoto activating his Bankai in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 (image via Studio Pierrot)

All the fire that had engulfed the battlefield vanished as the Soul Society went dry, leaving the surrounding area in the scorching heat. Yamamoto had activated his Bankai: Zanka no Tachi, which absorbs all the fire that the sword had expelled into the sword, making it look like a scorched sword. However, its strength was immeasurable as it was capable of making anything it touches disappear without a trace.

Using his Zanpakuto, Yamamoto managed to destroy Yhwach's sword, after which he engulfed the battlefield in fire again as he activated his Bankai technique, Zanka no Tashi, Nishi: Zanjitsu Gokui. The heat of the fire that covered Yamamoto himself and the surrounding area was as high as 15 million degrees, managing to melt anything it touches. The only reason Yhwach and Jugram were able to survive was because of their Blut.

Yhwach forced to see his dead subordinates (image via Studio Pierrot)

With Yhwach only left with his arrows, Yamamoto proceeds to attack him as Yhwach activates his Kirchenlied: Sankt Zwinger, the strongest Quincy technique known for its defensive and offensive capabilities. However, this move was meaningless as Yamamoto activated another one of his techniques, Zanka no Tachi, Minami: Kaka Jumanokushi Daisojin, which summoned the skeletons of all Yhwach's subordinates that Yamamoto had managed to kill.

The skeletons surrounded Yhwach, as he looked traumatized from having to destroy the remains of his dead subordinates. As Yhwach tried to walk past the hoard of skeletons, Yamamoto seemingly finished him off using his technique, Zanka no Tachi, Kita: Tenchi Kaijin, a move which managed to leave a gaping hole in Yhwach's abdomen.

Yhwach's supposed death in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 (image via Studio Pierrot)

However, as Yamamoto deactivated his Bankai and started walking away, Yhwach's words made him realize that he was not the real Quincy King. Just then, the Squad 1 Dormitory went up in blue flames as the real Yhwach revealed himself. He killed his subordinate, Sternritter Y "The Yourself" Royd Lloyd, whom he had asked to impersonate him until he was done infiltrating The Central Great Underground Prison.

Yhwach revealed how he had gone to meet Sosuke Aizen, to ask him to join the Wandenreich Empire. Yhwach believed that their goals were aligned and thus believed Aizen would join him, however, he rejected his proposal. Soon after, Yhwach stole Yamamoto's Bankai: Zanka no Tachi and used his Quincy blade to strike the Captain-Commander with a mortal blow.

Yamamoto in his final moments in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 (image via Studio Pierrot)

Final thoughts on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 saw Yhwach stealing Yamamoto Genryusai's Bankai as he was able to kill the Captain-Commander using his own Quincy strength. This just shows how strong the Wandenreich King was. With the death of the Captain-Commander, the Gotei 13 captains will soon have to come up with a new strategy to fight the Sternritter.

Sosuke Aizen as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 (image via Studio Pierrot)

In the meantime, Sosuke Aizen made his long-awaited reappearance. He was last seen getting sentenced for his actions against the Soul Society after he got defeated by Ichigo. Now that he has rejected Aizen's proposal to join the Wandenreich army, fans will have to wait to find out what the future entails for the former Squad 5 Captain.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 7, titled Born in the Dark, will be released on November 22, 2022, at midnight JST.

