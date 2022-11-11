Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States. Meanwhile, fans outside of the US will be able to simulcast the anime through Disney Plus.

The previous episode saw Ichigo trying to get out of Quilge Opie's Jail while some mysterious person came to aide his friends back in Hueco Mundo. Meanwhile, the Sternritter dealt a massive blow to the Gotei 13, with Äs Nödt defeating Byakuya Kuchiki. Elsewhere, Captain-Commander Yamamoto Genryusai entered the battle, challenging Yhwach for a rematch.

Yamamoto Genryusai set to fight Yhwach in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Unohana as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6, titled The Fire, will be released on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary across different time zones, allowing most international fans to stream the episode on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Episode 6 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Time: 7 am PT, Monday, November 14

Central Time: 10 am CT, Monday, November 14

Eastern Time: 11 am ET, Monday, November 14

British Standard Time: 4 pm BST, Monday, November 14

Central European Time: 5 pm CET, Monday, November 14

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm IST, Monday, November 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm PHT, Monday, November 14

Australian Central Time: 2 am ACT, Tuesday, November 15

Tōshirō Hitsugaya as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 will be the first broadcast on TV Tokyo, along with other TV networks, such as BS TV East, etc. Subsequently, the anime will also be available to stream exclusively in the United States on Hulu. The same will also be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US on DisneyPlus.

For fans in South and South-East Asia, the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Meanwhile, in India, the anime has also begun to stream on Netflix.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6?

Yamamoto Genryusai as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6, titled The Fire, will see Yamamoto Genryusai and Yhwach meet after a thousand years. Their fight will be interrupted by Sternritter members Äs Nödt‎‎, NaNaNa Najahkoop, and Bazz-B, who think of Yamamoto as foolish for trying to fight their king alone. However, they are all set to be blown away by the Captain Commander's Ryūjin Jakka.

As Yhwach calls all three of them stupid, Yamamoto declares his hate towards Yhwach's unfazed attitude towards his subordinates' deaths, which seemingly hasn't changed from before. As the battle between the two intensifies, the Shinigami will sense something unusual happening in the surrounding Reiatsu.

What happened till now?

Renji Abarai, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5, titled Wrath as a Lightning, saw Byakuya Kuchiki struggle in his fight against Äs Nödt as he used his Bankai against him. While Renji and Rukia attempted to assist Byakuya, they were blown away by other Sternritters, leaving him defeated against the Sternritter F.

Meanwhile, Captain Commander Yamamoto Genryusai entered the battlefield, instantly saving Shuhei Hisagi and defeating Sternritter O Driscoll Berci. After that, he went to Yhwach's location, saving Zaraki Kenpachi and challenging the Wandenreich King to a rematch.

Young Sasakibe as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans even saw a flashback of Yamamoto Genryusai and Sasakibe in this episode, showing how Sasakibe became Yamamoto's right-hand man.

