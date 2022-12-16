Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 will be broadcast on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 12:00 am JST on TV Tokyo.

The previous episode saw Yachiru Unohana fight Zaraki Kenpachi as fans were shown a flashback of their first meeting. It was revealed how Yachiru instantly identified Zaraki as a fighter worthy of the Kenpachi name. This is because, in real time, Zaraki overpowered Yachiru in her Bankai state and happened to kill her.

Elsewhere, Renji and Ichigo reached Hooden, the residence of Oetsu Nimaiya, the creator of the Zanpakuto. After testing both Renji and Ichigo, he was unconvinced by Ichigo and sent him back home.

Ichigo will learn about his lineage in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 is titled Everything But The Rain. The release date and time of the episode will vary across different time zones. Most international fans will be able to stream the episode on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Episode 11 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Monday, December 19

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Monday, December 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Monday, December 19

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Monday, December 19

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Monday, December 19

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, December 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Monday, December 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, December 20

Ryuken Ishida as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 will be the first broadcast on TV Tokyo, along with other TV networks, such as BS TV East. The anime will also be available to stream exclusively in the United States on Hulu. Additionally, it will be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US via Disney+.

Fans in South and South-East Asia can stream the anime on the Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the series is also currently streaming on Netflix in India.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11?

Tōshirō Hitsugaya as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11, titled Everything But The Rain, will follow Ichigo after he was deemed unworthy by Oetsu Nimaiya. He was kicked out of the Soul King Palace, after which he found himself in front of Kurosaki Clinic.

Ichigo would immediately run away, as he was ashamed of himself and unwilling to meet his friends and father. He would then go to Ikumi-san, his employer at his part-time workplace, which is where his father would find him in his Shinigami form.

Masaki Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Isshin Kurosaki will then proceed to tell Ichigo about his lineage, as not knowing about himself is the reason Ichigo's Bankai Zanpakuto couldn't be reforged.

The episode is set to show fans how Ichigo's parents first met each other while also revealing the truth about Masaki Kurosaki.

What happened last time?

Yachiru Unohana as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10, titled The Battle, saw the battle between Yachiru Unohana and Zaraki Kenpachi get full-blown, as fans got to see a flashback of the first time the two met.

It was revealed how Zaraki Kenpachi scarred Unohana, all while remaining her biggest opponent to date. This was when it was revealed how Zaraki would try and seal away his powers to extend his battles for as long as possible.

Thus, Yachiru repeatedly dealt death blows to Zaraki, soon after which she would heal him, causing him to open his seals. When Unohana revealed her Bankai Minazuki, Zaraki managed to open his seals and kill her.

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Elsewhere, Ichigo and Renji were finally acquitted by Oetsu Nimaiya at Hooden. The two were instantly sent for a test using the Asauchi, which Ichigo failed. Ichigo was then sent back to the World of the Living to learn more about himself.

