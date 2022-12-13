Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10: Yachiru Unohana passes away, Ichigo gets sent back to the Human World

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10 is finally out, as fans get to watch the remainder of the fight between Yachiru Unohana and Zaraki Kenpachi. The first Kenpachi was tasked by Shunsui Kyoraku to fight the eleventh Kenpachi in order to train him in Zanjutsu. While the Central 46 was initially against the idea, there was no other way to stop the Wandenreich empire.

The previous episode saw Shunsui Kyoraku reveal the original identity of Retsu Unohana, which was Yachiru Unohana. While she was fighting Zaraki Kenpachi in the Muken, Ichigo and Renji got themselves healed, moments after which they had a feast to replenish their strength at the Gatonden.

Yachiru Unohana helps Zaraki Kenpachi unlock his sealed-away strength in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10

Young Zaraki Kenpachi as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10, titled The Battle, opened with the battle in the Muken as Zaraki Kenpachi kept getting unconscious during his battle against Yachiru Unohana. This reminded him of the only other time this happened, which was during his fight against her in their first meeting.

The episode then jumped to the flashback of Yachiru Unohana and Zaraki Kenpachi's first meeting, as Yachiru was bored of fighting and trying to find a worthy opponent in the Rukon District when she was attacked by a nameless boy who later came to be known as Zaraki Kenpachi. He was the one who gave her the scar on her chest, as she was happy to find a person capable of scarring her.

Yachiru Unohana as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10

However, she realized then that she wasn't strong enough for the boy, and thus he had started unwillingly holding back, causing him to seal away his real strength. This is the reason why no matter how strong his opponents happened to be, Zaraki Kenpachi's fights were always close, as he would always let open his sealed-away powers when he would get in a life-threatening situation.

This is the same principle that Yachiru was using during their fight as she was repeatedly dealing Zaraki with life-threatening blows, only to heal him moments later, which is why Zaraki kept feeling as if he was repeatedly falling unconscious.

With their battle about to reach its conclusion, Yachiru Unohana activated her Bankai Minazuki. She smeared her Zanpakuto with her blood, following which the battlefield turned red and Zaraki's flesh started melting away. This moment helped him unlock all of his sealed-away powers, which was enough to deal a final blow to the first Kenpachi.

Yachiru Unohana as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10

Yachiru Unohana was happy that she was able to fulfill her duties. While she asked Zaraki to bless her during her death, he simply kept begging her to stay alive, however, that was the end for the first Kenpachi. Only moments later, Zaraki Kenpachi heard the voice of his Zanpakuto, as he was set to learn its name for the first time.

Oetsu Nimaiya sends Ichigo back to his home

Oetsu Nimaiya as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10

In the meantime, Ichigo and Renji reached Hooden, the home of Squad 0 member Oetsu Nimaiya. He was the creator of the Zanpakuto and was capable of reforging both Ichigo and Renji's Zanpakuto, however, they were to pass a test.

Oetsu Nimaiya's assistant Mera led both Shinigami to a room full of Asauchi, which were the humanoid versions of nameless Zanpakuto. They were something that were given to a Shinigami student when they entered the academy, as they slowly imprinted the essence of their soul into their Asauchi, to forge their Zanpakuto.

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10

Nimaiya gave the two Shinigami the task to defeat the Asauchi, after which he would reforge their Zanpakuto. However, after three days, Renji was still on his feet while Ichigo was down on the ground.

Nimaiya was disappointed with Ichigo as he had realized that he wasn't really a Shinigami, thus he sent him back to the World of the Living, asking him to find out his roots.

