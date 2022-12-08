Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10 will be broadcast on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo.

The previous episode saw Ichigo and Renji traveling to the Gatonden after Kirinji treated them in the Kirinden. Soon after having a delicious meal, they set their sights on meeting Ōetsu Nimaiya, the man who created the Zanpakuto. Elsewhere, Retsu Unohana's original identity was revealed as she started fighting Zaraki Kenpachi in hopes of training him in Zanjutsu.

Yachiru Unohana and Zaraki Kenpachi reminisce their past in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10

Release date, time, and where to watch

Yachiru Unohana as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10 is titled The Battle. The release date and time of the episode will vary across different time zones. Most international fans will be able to stream the episode on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Episode 10 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, December 12

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Monday, December 12

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Monday, December 12

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Monday, December 12

Central European Time: 4 pm, Monday, December 12

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, December 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, December 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, December 13

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10 will be the first broadcast on TV Tokyo, along with other TV networks, such as BS TV East, etc. The anime will also be available to stream exclusively in the United States on Hulu. Additionally, it will also be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US via Disney+.

Fans in South and South-East Asia can stream the anime on the Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the series is also currently streaming on Netflix in India.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10?

Zaraki Kenpachi as seen in episode 10 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 10 will see the fight between Yachiru Unohana and Zaraki Kenpachi resume at the Muken in the Central Underground prison of the Seireitei. In the midst of a fierce battle, the two will reminisce about the day they met in Rukongai years ago.

Through the flashback, fans are about to learn what Unohana saw when she was fighting Zaraki Kenpachi for the first time and why she changed her identity to Retsu Unohana.

Ichigo, Kon, and Renji as seen in episode 10 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the meantime, Ichigo and Renji, who were in the Soul King Palace, head to Ōetsu Nimaiya's domain. He is quite the infamous personality, given Kirio Hikifune's warning to the two Shinigami.

What happened last time?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9, titled The Drop, saw Shunsui Kyoraku being named the new Captain-Commander. Soon after, he decided to have two Lieutenants and get Zaraki Kenpachi trained in Zanjutsu by the first Kenpachi, who was none other than Retsu Unohana, whose original identity was Yachiru Unohana.

Yachiru Unohana and Zaraki Kenpachi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Yachiru Unohana started fighting Zaraki Kenpachi in Muken, Ichigo and Renji finished healing and restoring their health at Kirinden and Gatonden. Afterward, they headed to Ōetsu Nimaiya's domain, who is credited as the man behind the creation of the Zanpakuto.

Poll : 0 votes