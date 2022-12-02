Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9 will be broadcast on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo.

The previous episode saw Ichigo recovering from his injuries from his fight against Yhwach. This was when Squad 0 dropped in as they were tasked to bring Ichigo, Rukia, Byakuya, and Renji with them to the Soul King Palace. Later, as Ichigo found out about the possibility of having his Zanpakuto repaired, he decided to go with them as he first entered Kirinden to heal himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime.

Kyoraku is set to be named the new Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13 in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9

Release date, time, and where to watch

Tenjirō Kirinji as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9 is titled The Drop. The release date and time of the episode will vary across different time zones. Most international fans will be able to stream the episode on Monday, December 5, 2022. Episode 9 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, December 5

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Monday, December 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Monday, November 28

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Monday, December 5

Central European Time: 4 pm, Monday, December 5

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, December 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, December 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, December 6

Renji Abarai as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9 will be the first broadcast on TV Tokyo, along with other TV networks, such as BS TV East, etc.

The anime will also be available to stream exclusively in the United States on Hulu. Additionally, it will also be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US via DisneyPlus. Fans in South and South-East Asia can stream the anime on the Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the series is also currently streaming on Netflix in India.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9?

Shunsui Kyōraku as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 9 will resume right from the last episode as Ichigo is brought to the Soul King Palace. Here, he is treated by Tenjiro Kirinji in the Kirinden as both Ichigo and Renji are later seen going to Kirio Hikifune. There, too, Ichigo and Renji are set to meet with some unexpected hospitality as the Royal Guards are set to continue their practices.

Elsewhere in the Seireitei, Shunsui Kyoraku is set to be appointed as the new commander-in-chief and the Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13. Soon after his appointment, Kyoraku will make the decision to have the Central 46 in front of him.

What happened last time?

Kirio Hikifune as seen in episode 9 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 8, titled The Shooting Star Project (Zero Mix), saw Squad 4 finally starting to treat other Squad members as the Quincy have finally returned to Wandenreich.

After Ichigo gets to know about Rukia and Renji's condition, he sets off to meet Kurotsuchi Mayuri to learn how to fix his Zanpakuto. Unfortunately, he received bad news about the same.

Later, Squad 0 dropped in on Soul Society as they wished to bring Ichigo, Rukia, Renji, and Byakuya to the Soul King Palace. Upon learning that his Zanpakuto could get fixed there, the protagonist set off with them. In the Soul King Palace, Ichigo first went to Kirinden to get his body healed.

