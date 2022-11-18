Bleach TYBW: Will Yamamoto fight the First Generation Gotei 13 captains? Explained

With Yamamoto's death in Bleach TYBW and the recent First Generation Gotei 13 captains illustration leaked online, fans are in a frenzy as they speculate about the franchise. Since the reason behind the illustration is yet to be revealed by manga author Tite Kubo or Studio Pierrot, fans have been coming up with their own conclusions.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW featured the long-awaited rematch between Gotei 13 Captain-Commander Yamamoto Genryusai and Quincy King Yhwach, and fans finally got to see the former's Bankai at full-throttle. However, to their disappointment, the Yhwach who fought Yamamoto was a clone. This was followed by the real Yhwach stealing Yamamoto's Bankai and killing him.

Bleach TYBW: Why do fans suspect a fight between Yamamoto and the original Gotei 13 captains?

No, Yamamoto Genryusai will most likely not fight the First Generation Gotei 13 captains in Bleach TYBW.

Through the leaks available from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #51, manga author Tite Kubo unveiled a new Bleach illustration that gave fans a glimpse of the First Generation Gotei 13 captains. Two notable figures in the illustration are Captain-Commander Yamamoto Genryusai and Retsu Unohana.

Given that the reason for the illustration hasn't been revealed, some fans suspect that the captains could feature in the anime's next episode or the continuation of Bleach's No Breaths from Hell manga chapter.

However, the manga does not feature the original Gotei 13 captains' appearance in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, so the chances of them appearing in the anime look bleak. Due to this, most fans believe that the OG Gotei 13 captains could feature in Bleach's manga, which might continue its Hell arc.

Szayelaporro Granz, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the manga, Arrancar Szayelaporro Granz can be seen arriving in the World of Living, as he reveals to Ichigo how any Soul who was captain-level or stronger was cast into Hell.

He mentioned several notable characters who were in Hell along with him, such as "Court Guard Founder" Yamamoto Genryusai, "Death Sword" Retsu Unohana, and "Kamikake Godsworn" Jushiro Ukitake. While the captains from the original Gotei 13 weren't mentioned alongside them, it would be natural for them to be cast into Hell.

Yamamoto Shigekuni using his Bankai in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With that conclusion, fans believe that Yamamoto could be set to fight his former Gotei 13 subordinates, as he himself got cast into Hell alongside them.

However, we do not know any reason for Yamamoto to express hostility towards his previous subordinates. The only reason the Captain-Commander would fight his former compatriots is if there is an unexplored history that is yet to be uncovered or if the other captains disapprove of Yamamoto's method of handling the Gotei 13 after their deaths. Like Yhwach, they could also see the new Gotei 13 as a cheap copy of themselves.

Younger Yamamoto Shigekuni as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That said, neither the anime nor the manga has hinted at anything of this sort. Thus, fans will have to wait until Tite Kubo officially reveals the reason behind the illustration of the First Generation Gotei 13 captains.

The illustration is set to officially be released worldwide on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 12 am JST. Hence, fans can expect an announcement surrounding the same to also be made at the time.

