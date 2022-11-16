Bleach TYBW poster teases the identities of the Original Gotei 13 captains

With Bleach TYBW having released its episode 6 on Tuesday, November 15, Tite Kubo created a new color double spread of the original Gotei 13 members. The same was leaked out online after the print version of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #51 was released in Japan.

While a clear version of the same is yet to be released, fans of the anime are elated from hearing this information, as the next episode of Bleach TYBW is set to have a minor flashback of the original Gotei 13. This has led fans to believe that the newly created characters could feature in the next episode.

New Bleach TYBW poster teases the original Gotei 13 captains' identities

While a clear version of Bleach's double spread color poster is yet to be made available online, it can be observed that the poster is set to feature the original Gotei 13 captains. The same was released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #51 in Japan, which is yet to be released officially internationally.

Fans believe that, given how the next episode was set to show a glimpse of the original Gotei 13 captains, Studio Pierrot might be planning some anime-original scenes for them. This could be the reason why Tite Kubo created a color double-spread poster of them for the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as a promotional illustration.

In the video above, uploaded by YouTube channel JaymesHansen, one can take a glimpse of all the Gotei 13 captains that are featured in the poster.

As manga fans might guess, the poster has Yamamoto Shigekuni and Retsu Unohana, both being the two founding members of the Gotei 13. All the other eleven characters in the poster are newly created characters by manga author Tite Kubo, one of whom looks quite similar to former Fullbringer Riruka Dokugamine.

Other characters in the poster also show some resemblance to certain fan-favorites in the series, possibly hinting towards being the ancestors of those characters. However, they seem to be a blend of one or two characters, in what seems to be an attempt to create original designs.

Bleach TYBW: What do we know about the original Gotei 13 captains?

As stated by Yhwach in the manga, while the original Gotei 13 did have "Divisions," all of them were just murderous thugs. So, after they dealt with Quincy, they had more things that were precious to them, as they became much more peaceful in their nature and operations.

The poster itself could be of that peaceful time after the war against Quincy, given how Yamamoto Shigekuni has the second scar which Sasakibe gave him while showing him his Bankai, as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 5.

Also, Retsu Unohana, who was previously known as Yachiru Unohana, has open hair in the double poster, which means that the illustration is from a time set centuries before Unohana happened to get a scar from a boy who would later be known as Zaraki Kenpachi.

Yamamoto Shigekuni as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unohana was the one who gave the boy Kenpachi name, after she believed that he was set to become much stronger in the future and was worthy of the name.

For fans who were unaware, Unohana herself was previously the most diabolical criminal in the Soul Society, who was later recruited by Yamamoto Shigekuni to join the Gotei 13.

Information on other original Gotei 13 captains is yet to be made public.

