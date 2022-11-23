Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 8 will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 29, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo.

The previous episode saw Yhwach kill Yamamoto after which he asked Jugram to get Soul Society annihilated by the Wandenreich soldiers. As the soldiers entered the Soul Society, so did Ichigo, after he broke out of Quilge's Jail.

While Ichigo did try to fight Yhwach, he was defeated, after which the Wandenreich King hinted to Ichigo about his lineage.

The Zero Division is set to appear in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

The Zero Division as seen in Bleach TYBW opening (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 8 is titled The Shooting Star Project (Zero Mix). The release date and time of the episode will vary across different time zones. Most international fans will be able to stream the episode on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Episode 8 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Monday, November 28

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Monday, November 28

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Monday, November 28

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Monday, November 28

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Monday, November 28

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Monday, November 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Monday, November 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, November 29

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 8 will be the first broadcast on TV Tokyo, along with other TV networks, such as BS TV East, etc.

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anime will also be available to stream exclusively in the United States on Hulu. Additionally, it will also be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US via DisneyPlus.

Fans in South and South-East Asia can stream the anime on the Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the series is also currently streaming on Netflix in India.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 8?

The Shooting Star Project (Zero Mix), will most likely feature the first appearance of the Zero Division of Gotei 13. Now that the Soul Society is destroyed, the Gotei 13 require the Zero Division's help in their fight against the Quincy, thus they may drop in on the Soul Society upon the Soul King's orders.

Jugram Haschwalth cutting Ichigo's Zanpakuto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the meantime, Gotei 13 will try to recollect themselves as they try to heal everyone who survived the onslaught by the Wandenreich army. Also, Ichigo will most likely try to get his Zanpakuto fixed, after it was destroyed by Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth.

What happened last time?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 7, titled Born in the Dark, saw a flashback to the war against the Quincy and the Shinigami, which took place a thousand years ago, after which Yhwach killed Yamamoto.

Yhwach as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Father of the Quincy then ordered Jugram Haschwalth to have the Soul Society destroyed, following which the Wandenreich soldiers entered the Seireitei and annhilated the Shinigami.

This is when Ichigo broke out of Quilge's Jail and attacked Yhwach upon Byakuya's request. He wasn't able to defeat him, but Yhwach hinted at his lineage and how Ichigo had Quincy powers. As the Quincy were returning to Wandernreich, Jugram cut Ichigo's Zanpakuto into two pieces.

