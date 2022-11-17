Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 7 will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo.

The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States. Meanwhile, fans outside of the US will be able to simulcast the anime through Disney Plus.

The previous episode saw Yamamoto in the midst of his rematch against Yhwach. He showcased all of his new moves and was seemingly able to defeat the Wandenreich king.

Unfortunately, Yamamoto later realized that he was fighting a fake Yhwach. The real Yhwach appeared moments later and stole Yamamoto's Bankai before defeating him.

Yhwach is set to have an encounter with Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Yhwach as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The release date and time of the episode will vary across different time zones. Most international fans can stream the episode on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Episode 7 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Monday, November 21

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Monday, November 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Monday, November 21

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Monday, November 21

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Monday, November 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Monday, November 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Monday, November 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, November 22

Fans in South and South-East Asia can stream the anime on the Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the series has begun streaming on Netflix in India.

What to expect from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 7

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 7 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 7, titled Born in the Dark, will see Ichigo Kurosaki finally enter the Soul Society after breaking out from Sternritter J Quilge Opie's Jail. As soon as he sets foot in the Soul Society, he will be left devastated by the deaths and destruction surrounding him.

However, Ichigo doesn't have much time to mourn over the losses dealt by the Gotei 13. He is instantly given a mission by none other than the Captain of the Sixth Division, Byakuya Kuchiki, to save the Soul Society.

Ichigo will be set to find Yhwach and fight him. However, given the circumstances, it seems like the fight will not last for long, as Yhwach is set to return to the Wandenreich empire after hinting about his lineage to Ichigo.

What happened last time?

Yamamoto using his Bankai: Zanka no Tashi, Nishi Zanjitsu Gokui (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 6, titled The Fire, saw Yamamoto and Yhwach having their rematch after 1000 years.

After eliminating Äs Nödt‎‎, NaNaNa Najahkoop, and Bazz-B, who interfered in the fight, Yamamoto started attacking Yhwach. Soon after, he revealed his Bankai: Zanka no Tachi and all his new moves, through which he was able to dominate in his fight against Yhwach and seemingly defeat him.

However, moments later, Yamamoto found out that he had been fighting a body double, Sternritter Y Royd Lloyd. The real Yhwach then appeared before Yamamoto, telling him that he had gone to recruit Aizen into his army but got rejected.

As Yamamoto prepared to fight the Quincy with his Bankai, Yhwach stole it and defeated him instantly.

