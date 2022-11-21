Bleach TYBW episode 7 shows First Gen Gotei 13 in action in an anime original flashback

Bleach TYBW episode 7, titled Born in the Dark, pleasantly surprised everyone by including a flashback of the First Generation of the Gotei 13 captains during the war 1000 years ago. The episode opens with scenes from the previous battle when the original Gotei 13 captains face Yhwach and eventually defeat him.

Bleach TYBW episode 7 also showed Head-captain Genryuusai Shigekuni Yamamoto’s final moments. To honor the character, this episode featured a special ending sequence depicting the original Gotei 13 captains, as well as vice-captain Sasakibe.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Bleach TYBW episode 7 celebrates the Original Gotei 13 captains with a special ending and a flashback of the previous war

Both the flashback from the previous war and the designs of the First Generation Gotei 13 captains were anime original content. However, Shueisha had previously published a double spread of the original Gotei 13 drawn by mangaka Tite Kubo in Issue 51 of the Weekly Shonen Jump. The special ending in Bleach TYBW episode 7 adapted this drawing, focusing on every character, adding the scene of Sasakibe swearing fealty to Yamamoto at the end.

In the flashback, the focus was understandably on Captain Yachiru Unohana of the 11th division, although most anime-only fans would know her as Captain Retsu Unohana of the 4th division. Manga readers would know that Captain Unohana bore the title of the First Kenpachi, and led the 11th division during the first generation.

Other than Unohana, no other first-generation captain is readily identifiable and there has been no information about their identities in Bleach TYBW episode 7. While every captain is shown briefly as they sliced their way through the Quincies, the focus primarily remained on Unohana before inevitably shifting towards Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto. While Zanka no Tachi did not make a prominent appearance during this particular flashback, viewers got to see Captain-Commander in all his glory.

Bleach TYBW episode 7 also reveals that in order to defeat Yhwach, Lieutenant Sasakibe stabbed him with his Zanpakuto from behind, while Commander Yamamoto attacked him from the front. This may lend a deeper insight as to why YHWH targeted Sasakibe as his first victim when declaring war.

Final thoughts

It is common knowledge amongst manga readers that mangaka Tite Kubo had to rush the Thousand-Year Blood War arc when he was writing the manga due to external pressure and certain disputes. The mangaka has stated that he is intimately involved with the production of the Bleach TYBW anime, more so than he has been with the previous arcs of the anime.

This is not the first anime original content shown in this arc. In episode 6, The Fire, a glimpse of Yamamoto confronting Yhwach 1000 years ago during the previous war was shown. There have been several original scenes involving Uryu Ishida ever since the anime premiered, and none of them can truthfully be called fillers.

First Gen Gotei 13 as drawn by Kubo (Image via Tite Kubo/ Shueisha)

It is quite obvious that Kubo is decorating his story with ideas he had to discard during writing the manga. The appearance of the First Generation Gotei 13 captains also gives fans hope for their return. Many have speculated that Kubo may flesh them out if he chooses to continue the Hell Arc.

