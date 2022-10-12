Bleach: 10 Strongest Zanpakutos, ranked

In Tite Kubo's shonen manga and anime series Bleach, the Zanpakuto is a common weapon used by Soul Reapers. However, Soul Reapers have to work hard to acquire a Zanpakuto.

A Zanpakuto goes through two stages of evolution: first, it becomes a Shikai, then a Bankai. Only after the user learns the name of their blade does the Zanpakuto evolve into Shikai. Soul Reaper can gain access to the strongest form of a Zanpakuto, the Bankai, through additional training.

Numerous strong and unique Zanpakutos have appeared throughout the series. So here are the top ten most powerful Zanpakutos in Bleach.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga and anime Bleach. The opinions are of the author's own.

Zangetsu, Kyoka Suigetsu, and eight other powerful Zanpakutos in Bleach

10) Wabisuke

Izuru Kira and Wabisuke from Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Izuru Kira, the second-in-command of Squad 3 in Bleach's Soul Society, possesses the Zanpakuto named Wabisuke. The blade takes on a geometrically bent shape in the Shikai form and possesses a unique power: it can double the weight of anything it strikes.

This ability has no limitations, but if used correctly, in a short period of time the opponent's weapon becomes too heavy for them to lift. It is a handy Zanpakuto that ensures victory if the user shows strategic and combative prowess.

9) Nozarashi

Kenpachi's Zanpakuto (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Kenpachi Zaraki, the 11th Division captain of the 13 Court Guard Squads, awakens his Zanpakuto after training with Unohana and his Bankai during his battle with Gerard Valkyrie. In both cases, he gains enormous strength on top of what he already possessed without having to awaken his Zanpakuto.

Kenpachi's Zanpakuto is capable of cutting through anything. This is best seen in his fight against Gerard Valkyrie, though it is only a brief glimpse. Furthermore, Nozarashi's Bankai transformation is flawed due to Kenpachi's lack of familiarity, and it backfires on him.

In his early appearances, Kenpachi is portrayed as a massively strong fighter who is unable to communicate with his Zanpakuto. Even when Nozarashi reveals itself, we do not see its full potential. Nozarashi is still undeniably one of the most powerful Zanpakutos in Bleach.

8) Benihime

Urahara's Zanpakuto Benihime (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Kisuke Urahara's Zanpakuto in its sealed form remains within his cane most of the time in Bleach. However, it is a weapon with a wide range of applications due to its ability to manipulate red-colored energy. Urahara can create defenses, traps, and even attack an enemy with simple instructions.

Kannonbiraki Benihime Aratame, Urahara's Bankai, manifests as a giant female spirit who not only protects Urahara, but allows him to reconstruct or deconstruct things into whatever he wants. Urahara, for example, reconstructed his damaged eyes during a fight with Askin.

Benihime is an unexpectedly powerful Zanpakuto that serves Urahara well.

7) Zabimaru

Renji's true Bankai (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

One of the earliest Zanpakutos in Bleach is that of Renji Abarai. In Shikai form, Zabimaru resembles a long whip blade. Renji's Bankai, on the other hand, resembles a massive skeletal snake. Although it is mostly limited to physical combat, it can fire cero blasts.

It is a very powerful Zanpakuto. In the early parts of Bleach Zabimaru gave Renji the wrong name and later Renji had to subjugate it. However, even then, Renji's Zabimaru is a very strong weapon.

Following Renji and Zabimaru's reconciliation, Renji received a major power boost. Zabimaru's true Bankai form gives Renji a large blade with a snake-like tail, a massive ape-like arm, and body armor.

6) Hyorinmaru

Hitsugaya Toshiro's Zanpakuto from the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Captain of the Tenth Division, Toshiro Hitsugaya possesses the strongest ice-based Zanpakuto in Bleach. He is one of the youngest Bankai holders.

Hitsugaya was immature at first but when his Bankai was completed, it transformed him into an aged version of himself. It is at this point that he is able to flash freeze things without the need for water.

For instance, he freezes Gerard Valkyrie's shield mid-air. Later, he froze the entirety of Gerard too, for a short period.

5) Katen Kyokotsu

Shunsui Kyoraku's Zanpakuto as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Bleach, Captain Shunsui Kyoraku's Zanpakuto in Shikai can subject anyone who is within the radius of his spiritual pressure to play his games.

Shunsui obviously gets to make the rules for these games. While Shikai focuses on children's games, Shunsui's Bankai is a four-act gloomy play. The opponent is eliminated in the final act.

It is a fiendish power to be able to set the rules of a game, unquestionably tipping the odds in one's favor. As a result, Katen Kyokotsu is one of the best Zanpakuto in Bleach.

4) Ichigo's Zangetsu

Ichigo's Zangetsu (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Ichigo Kurosaki acquired Zangetsu, his true Zanpakuto, quite late in the Bleach series. Since then, Zangetsu has continued to develop and improve his speed, power, and precision.

Ichigo's Zanpakuto is the result of the fusion of Shinigami and Quincy powers that he inherited from both of his parents. Zangetsu is as powerful as Ichigo requires it to be because it draws on his spiritual energy.

Zangetsu in Bankai form is quite expectedly capable of wreaking havoc during fights. It is clearly one of the topmost Zanpakuto's in terms of strength.

3) Ichimonji

Ichibe with his Zanpakuto (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Ichibe Hyosube, the Zero division's monk-leader, is the man who created the name Zanpakuto. His outlandish Zanpakuto is called Ichimonji, which, in its sealed state, resembles and functions like a calligraphy brush.

Ichibe's Zanpakuto wields tremendous power over names. By striking off the name of Yhwach's arm, Ichibe effectively disables Yhwach's arm in real life. Thus, Ichimonji works abstractly while inflicting actual damage on the enemy.

Moreover, Ichibe can not only spray black ink with his Zanpakuto to remove names, but he can also control anything that is black. His Bankai or Shinuchi uses white ink to rename anything that his Shikai had previously covered in black ink.

Ichibe was able to reduce the great Father of the Quincy's powers to that of an ant by simply renaming him.

2) Kyoka Suigetsu

Sosuke Aizen's Zanpakuto in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The captain of the Fifth Division of Soul Reapers, Sosuke Aizen's Zanpakuto, Kyoka Suigetsu, grants him the power of illusion.

Unlike other Zanpakutos, Kyoka Suigetsu is not used in direct combat. Instead, it seizes control of the enemy's sensory experience, causing hallucinations that are indistinguishable from reality.

Anyone who looks at the Kyoka Suigetsu is hypnotized by Aizen. It casts a terrifying spell that can trap multiple targets without their knowledge. Disturbingly, people who have been hypnotized may be trapped for years with no way out.

1) Ryujin Jakka

Yamamoto's Zanpakuto (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

Genryusai Yamamoto, Captain Commander of the Gotei 13, unquestionably possesses the most powerful Zanpakuto in Bleach: Ryujin Jakka.

Yamamoto's Zanpakuto's Shikai can reduce anything to ash. On the other hand, his Bankai, Zanka no Tachi, has a temperature as high as the sun's core. The blade is so powerful that it can even destroy the entire Soul Society. This compelled Yamamoto to shorten his fights.

Yamamoto's Ryujin Jakka is definitely the most powerful fire-type Zanpakuto to exist in the Soul Society. Even the fearsome Yhwach was wary of Yamamoto's Ryujin Jakka.

