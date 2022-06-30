7 anime characters who always get lost like One Piece's Zoro

There is a lot to admire in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece but one of its most enjoyable aspects is the characters embracing their comedic quirks. For example, Chopper is very easily flattered, while Luffy gets bored too quickly and falls asleep as a result.

However, no character quirk in One Piece is as consistently funny as Zoro's tendency to get lost. One Piece’s Wano arc even sees him get lost and separated from the group while all parties were traveling together.

While Zoro may be the embodiment of someone who has “no sense of direction,” he is not the only anime character with this problem. Here are 7 anime characters like One Piece’s Zoro who always get lost.

Bleach’s Kenpachi duo and 5 other anime characters who lack a sense of direction akin to One Piece's Zoro

1) Hibiki Hagyu (Anne Happy)

Anne Happy’s Hibiki Hagyu is, like One Piece’s Zoro, a codifier of the “no sense of direction” trope in anime and manga series. There have been multiple occasions where she has been pointed to a destination within her sight and she then thanks the person who helped her only to walk in the opposite direction.

The series essentially follows characters who go to a special school to overcome their misfortunes in life, and Hibiki’s is her lack of directional sense. As a result, there are plenty of gags which emphasize how clueless she is in this regard, including her setting aside three hours in her morning routine to get to school.

2) Kenpachi Zaraki (Bleach)

Like One Piece’s Zoro, Kenpachi Zaraki is one of the most powerful swordsmen in his series, Bleach. However, his sense of direction needs a lot of work, which is made painfully obvious early on in the series.

He’s seen abandoning the idea of navigating the maze-like corridors of the Seireitei, and he instead opts to blast straight through each wall to get to where he wants. While effective, it does show how awful his sense of direction is, especially considering that he’s a Seireitei native like everyone else there.

3) Yachiru Kusajishi (Bleach)

Unlike One Piece’s Zoro, Bleach’s Kenpachi Zaraki usually has “help” in the form of her companion Yachiru. However, she proves herself to be just as clueless as her partner, guiding them to dead ends and wrong rooms multiple times in the series.

The well-used gag is always a hit, showcasing how the partnership between the two is essentially fruitless when it comes to navigation and travel. At least they always have each other for support whenever they get lost during their adventures.

4) Rosette Christopher (Chrono Crusade)

Chrono Crusade’s Rosette Christopher is seen going on a cross-country journey to try and rescue her brother. However, she ends up taking one of the most roundabout routes possible, showcasing her likeness to One Piece’s Zoro in the process.

She travels from Michigan to Washington DC, where she wrecks a car and finds herself unable to continue traveling by car. She then takes a train to Chicago. By this point, the Order of Magdalene is fed up with her destructive journey, and charters her a plane from New York to California.

Hilariously, she somehow causes the flight to travel an extra 1500 miles, rivaling even Zoro’s extent of being directionally-challenged.

5) Ryoga Hibiki (Ranma ½)

GCH1984 @WhyATater @IoneyxSpitting Yeah but he's got nothing on the grandaddy of getting lost, Ryoga Hibiki. @IoneyxSpitting Yeah but he's got nothing on the grandaddy of getting lost, Ryoga Hibiki. https://t.co/8iZEBT8TIy

Ryoga Hibiki is often regarded as the originator of this trope, as it pertains to anime and manga series, by fans since he is an older character than One Piece’s Zoro. Ranma ½ gives readers tons of examples of Ryoga’s tardiness, but a few truly stand out as exemplary.

Characters in the series schedule their meetings with him a week early since he is always predictably late. He even misses a fight with the titular character by three days despite the location being right behind his house. One episode even sees him send Ranma a letter claiming that it was sent from Hokkaido when he is actually in Hong Kong, as evidenced by the accompanying photo.

6) Sendo Takeshi (Hajime no Ippo)

While there are other characters in George Morikawa’s Hajime no Ippo who fit in this trope, none do so better than Sendo Takeshi who can even rival One Piece’s Zoro in this regard. Despite being from Japan, he constantly finds himself unable to follow his path and getting lost in the process.

As a result, he typically just wanders around until he finds where he’s meant to go, assuming that there aren’t any cats around who can help him with directions. There’s even a point in the series where he runs by a boxing gym he’s been to several times before without even realizing it.

7) Alexander Volg Zangief (Hajime no Ippo)

While not quite as inefficient as Sendo Takeshi, Alexander Volg Zangief from Hajime no Ippo is also directionally challenged like One Piece’s Zoro. As a Russian man who speaks very rusty Japanese, he already has trouble reading the kanji of subway signs and explaining his problem to others for help. He is constantly seen sleeping on benches or under bridges, albeit without complaint, when unable to find his way to his lodging.

While this problem is understandable for his first few visits to Japan, one would think that someone who visits the country so frequently would eventually be able to find their way around.

