10 anime to watch if you like Bleach

Bleach’s status in the anime community is incredibly high and almost pedestal-like as part of the legendary Big Three. The series follows protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki as he finds himself embroiled in a supernatural conflict rife with traitors and battles against the forces of evil.

The main attractions to Bleach for fans are the character designs and overall aesthetics, as well as the action-packed story with a supernatural twist. Bleach fans often praise these aspects of the story when discussing their love for it, which can also be found in other anime and manga, which have and haven’t influenced author Tite Kubo’s work.

1) D.Gray-man

Allen Walker as seen in the D.Gray-man anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

D.Gray-man follows central protagonist Allen Walker, who works for the Black Order battling evil spirits known as Akuma. He uses his Innocence to do so, those being sentient holy artifacts that can typically be used as weapons. Innocence comes in many forms, from grandfather clocks to boots and bracelets to swords and guns.

The series begins in a villain of the week fashion, much like Bleach, before slowly introducing its overarching storyline. Further similarities include protagonists with mysterious links to the conflicts and enemies of the series, as well as their battling supernatural entities.

Finally, both shows are action-packed while still providing adequate storylines.

2) Black Clover

Black Clover's central protagonist, Asta (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Of all the new-gen anime and manga series currently releasing, Black Clover is undoubtedly the most similar to Bleach. Series author Yuki Tabata has professed his love for Tite Kubo’s work before, even stating it influences his writing of Black Clover.

Both shows feature numerous similarities, especially in the wake of Black Clover’s latest plot twist and reveal.

Both protagonists are somewhat outcasts in the worlds they find themselves in, Ichigo being a Substitute Soul Reaper and Asta being a Magic Knight without magic. Supernatural entities also abound in Black Clover, being Devils instead of Hollows.

Finally, both series prioritize action over story, with Black Clover getting the edge in the latter area.

3) Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill!'s protagonistic group, the Night Raid (Image via White Fox Studios)

Akame ga Kill! is essentially nothing but action and stakes, with nearly every episode of the series featuring some sort of major battle. Like Bleach, the overarching plot and character focus are pushed aside for pure heart-pumping, high-octane action.

Despite the focus being purely on the action, Akame ga Kill! still manages to sneak in its share of emotional moments, especially in the final episodes. In this way, it’s incredibly similar to Tite Kubo’s hit series, which still tugs on viewers’ heartstrings despite not making it their top priority.

4) Kill la Kill

Ryuko Matoi as seen in the Kill la Kill anime (Image via Studio TRIGGER)

Like the previous two entries, Kill la Kill is another series that focuses on action and breathtaking visuals rather than a thought-provoking, heart-wrenching story. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, who is on a quest to find her father’s murderer, identifiable by owning the other half of her Scissor Blade.

The series is essentially non-stop action but, like Bleach, finds time and ways to work in emotional and character developing moments throughout. However, the show undoubtedly prioritizes its action above all else, with tremendous results.

5) Gin Tama

Gin Tama's protagonistic group (Image via Sunrise Studios)

Gin Tama is somewhat the inverse of Bleach in a way while still being eerily similar. Whereas Tite Kubo’s magnum opus is an action series with moments of comedy and emotion, Gin Tama is an emotional comedy series with moments of incredibly fantastic action.

The series follows Gintoki Sakata, who works as a freelancer doing all sorts of odd jobs in an alternate Edo (the former name for Tokyo). Aliens known as Amanto live among the people of Edo, where the shogun has surrendered to them in an unequal treaty.

However, the main focus of the series is undoubtedly the odd jobs and situations Gin and his friends find themselves placed into.

6) Dragon Ball Z/Super

Goku as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Being one of Tite Kubo’s significant influences when writing Bleach (as it was with the other Big Three series), Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball Z and Super are must-watch for fans. Both series prioritize incredible and suspenseful fights above all else while still having enough character development and plot to keep viewers watching long-term.

Dragon Ball Z was a major influence on each of the Big Three, and Dragon Ball Super is the series’ spiritual continuation, successfully recapturing much of Z’s core elements. Overall, both series are must-watch for fans of Tite Kubo’s best-known work.

7) Inuyasha

Inuyasha (left) and Kagome (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Sunrise Studios)

Inuyasha is incredibly similar to Bleach, with many influences from the series present in Kubo’s magnum opus. The eponymous protagonist struggles against evil forces as he searches for shards of the Shikon Jewel scattered across feudal Japan.

Deuteragonist Kagome Higurashi joins him on this adventure, having traveled back in time from modern Japan via the shrine her family watches over. Inuyasha also begins in a villain of the week format before introducing its overarching plot and long-term antagonist, Naraku.

The series is action-packed with hints of comedy and emotion throughout, just like Kubo’s most well-known work.

8) Berserk (1997 series)

Protagonist Guts as seen in the 1997 anime (Image via Oriental Light and Magic Studios)

The great, late Kentaro Miura’s best-known and highly-celebrated work is undoubtedly a must-watch for Bleach fans. Berserk sees mercenary-turned-crusader Guts try to survive in a world where demons and monsters hunt him every moment of every day.

The influences are apparent from the first chapter, beginning with the massively oversized sword Guts uses.

Like Kubo’s work, Berserk masterfully weaves moments of comedy and emotion into its action-packed issues and adventures. The overarching story is clearly much more developed than Kubo’s work, but the two series are similar in almost every other aspect.

The Berserk 1997 adaptation is a must-watch for fans of Bleach, as is the manga a must-read.

9) YuYu Hakusho

YuYu Hakusho's protagonistic group (Image via Studio Pierrot)

YuYu Hakusho is so similar to Bleach that the latter is sometimes called its spiritual successor. The former follows protagonist Yusuke Urameshi, who dies in an uncharacteristic act of altruism, but is eventually returned to life.

However, in his second chance, he becomes a Spirit Detective, concerning himself with supernatural manners present in the world. Eventually, he becomes embroiled in major fights and tournaments, featuring tons of characters with various powers and natures.

YuYu Hakusho always firmly focuses on Yusuke and his friends’ battles against supernatural, malicious forces, similar to Ichigo and company’s adventures. The two series are identical, and fans of either series should prioritize watching the other.

10) Shaman King (2021 series)

Shaman King protagonist Yoh Asakura (Image via Bridge Studios)

Finally, the Shaman King series follows protagonist Yoh Asakura, who wishes to enter a tournament to decide the next Shaman King. The smash-hit manga series has two anime adaptations, but the 2021 version is recommended here due to following the canon ending of the series.

Yoh’s journey sees him meet plenty of friends and enemies along the way, including his estranged twin brother Hao, whose goals oppose his. Despite being somewhat short, the series is action-packed and focuses on that first and foremost, with elements of comedy and emotion abound as well.

It is a must-watch for Bleach fans, with its supernatural influences on Kubo’s work evident.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

