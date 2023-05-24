10 anime that are available on YouTube

There are some great anime that are available on YouTube. The platform is especially the perfect option for those who may not have access to certain streaming services. There are so many anime that have captivated audiences worldwide with its unique storytelling, vibrant characters, and stunning animation. With the rise of numerous online streaming platforms, it can be expensive to keep up with all of them.

YouTube has become a hub for a wide variety of content, including anime. In this article, we will explore 10 captivating anime series that are available on YouTube, allowing fans to delve into their storylines without any subscription fees or additional expenses.

Sailor Moon and 9 anime that are available on YouTube

1) Sailor Moon (241 episodes)

Sailor Moon anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One iconic anime series that holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide is Sailor Moon. This beloved anime follows the story of Usagi Tsukino, a clumsy yet courageous girl who discovers her destiny as the reincarnation of Sailor Moon, a warrior tasked with protecting the Earth from evil forces. With its empowering themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery, Sailor Moon has captivated generations of viewers.

Luckily, fans can catch the magical adventures of Usagi and her fellow Sailor Guardians on the Viz Media YouTube channel and experience the magic of Sailor Moon all over again.

2) Revolutionary Girl Utena

Revolutionary Girl Utena (Image via J.C.Staff)

Revolutionary Girl Utena is a fan-favorite anime known for its allegorical storytelling and symbolism. This series follows Utena Tenjou, a young woman who aspires to be a prince instead of looking for a prince of her own. With its captivating narrative and mesmerizing visuals, Revolutionary Girl Utena has retained a loyal following since its release in 1998.

North American viewers can enjoy the entire series on Nozomi Entertainment's official YouTube channel, making it easily accessible for fans to dive into this enchanting world.

3) InuYasha

Anime that are available on Youtube: InuYasha (Image via Sunrise)

InuYasha is a classic anime that seamlessly blends elements of time travel, adventure, and romance. The story revolves around Kagome Higurashi, who finds herself transported to a medieval Japanese setting after falling through a well. There, she encounters InuYasha, a half-dog demon and half-human, as they embark on a quest to find the lost pieces of the powerful Shikon Jewel.

Viewers can enjoy this captivating tale on the official YouTube channel of Viz Media, offering a nostalgic journey for both long-time fans and newcomers.

4) Sherlock Hound

Anime that are available on Youtube: Sherlock Hound (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

Sherlock Hound offers a unique twist on the beloved detective Sherlock Holmes by portraying him as an anthropomorphic dog. Set in a Wild West setting with a steampunk aesthetic, this collaboration between the Italian broadcasting corporation RAI and Tokyo Movie Shinsha delivers an exciting blend of adventure and mystery.

Although the series aired in the 1980s and hasn't seen any sequels, fans can still enjoy the remastered version on the official Anime! on TMS Official Channel on YouTube.

5) Chibi Maruko

Anime that are available on Youtube: Chibi Maruko (Image via Momoko Sakura)

Chibi Maruko is a heartwarming anime that has been entertaining Japanese audiences for decades. Based on the producer's childhood memories of growing up in the 1960s, the series follows the daily life of Maruko Sakura, an elementary school girl, and her family. With its wholesome and relatable humor, Chibi Maruko provides a pleasant viewing experience for the whole family.

The official Nippon Animation YouTube channel offers virtually the entire series, making it easily accessible to fans around the world.

6) Beyblade

Beyblade (Image via Takara Tomy)

Beyblade originated as a game and manga series, which eventually led to its adaptation into an anime. This franchise has gained a dedicated following, and the animated show from the 2000s holds a nostalgic appeal.

The BEYBLADE Official YouTube channel features complete episodes from various eras of the Beyblade series, providing fans with the opportunity to relive the excitement of the spinning top battles. Beyblade is sure to offer an action-packed and thrilling anime experience to viewers.

7) Naruto (220 episodes)

Anime that are available on Youtube: Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is one of the most popular anime series, known for its rich lore and captivating characters. The series follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who carries the spirit of a powerful nine-tailed fox within him.

Viewers can delve into the origins of the Ninja World and Naruto's quest to become a respected ninja on the Viz Media YouTube channel. This free offering includes the first part of the series, which introduces the intricate world-building and character development that makes Naruto a beloved masterpiece.

8) Hunter x Hunter (148 episodes)

Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Nippon Animation)

Another incredible anime series that has garnered a dedicated fan base is Hunter x Hunter. This action-packed and emotionally gripping show follows the story of Gon Freecss, a young boy on a quest to become a Hunter—an elite member of society with exceptional skills and privileges. Alongside his friends, Gon embarks on thrilling adventures, facing formidable challenges and uncovering the mysteries of the Hunter world.

With its compelling characters, intricate plotlines, and strategic battles, Hunter x Hunter has captivated audiences around the globe. Fortunately, fans can dive into this exhilarating anime on the Viz Media YouTube channel, where they can enjoy the complete series and witness the epic journey of Gon and his companions.

9) Emma, A Victorian Romance

Emma, A Victorian Romance (Image via Fuji Creative)

Emma, A Victorian Romance takes viewers on a journey to Victorian London, where the main character, Emma, works as a maid. This historical romance anime explores the challenges and societal barriers Emma faces as she falls in love with a man of higher social standing.

With its attention to detail and evocative period setting, Emma, A Victorian Romance offers a delightful and emotionally captivating viewing experience. Fans can find the entire series on Nozomi Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

10) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note has become a mainstream phenomenon, captivating audiences with its psychological thrills and intense cat-and-mouse game. The series focuses on Light Yagami, a high school student who gains a powerful notebook. This book allows him to kill anyone by writing the person's name in it. As Light becomes intoxicated by his newfound power, a brilliant detective named L becomes determined to stop him.

With its complex moral dilemmas and gripping storyline, Death Note is a must-watch for fans of psychological dramas. Viz Media's YouTube channel offers the complete first season of this gripping anime.

Final thoughts

Anime that are available on Youtube (Image via Takara Tomy)

YouTube has become a treasure trove of anime content, offering fans the opportunity to discover and stream their favorite shows conveniently. From sports anime like Uma Musume Pretty Derby to classics like InuYasha and Naruto, the platform provides a diverse range of options for anime enthusiasts.

Whether you're a fan of romance, fantasy, mystery, or action, the 10 anime series discussed in this article are readily accessible on YouTube, allowing you to immerse yourself in their captivating worlds without any subscription fees.

