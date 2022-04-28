Sailor Moon manga's final arc set to be adapted into two films, beginning release in early summer 2023

Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon manga was recently announced to have its final arc adapted via an upcoming two-part film. The movie will be titled Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie and is currently slated to open in Japan in early summer 2023.

Alongside the announcement, a trailer and key visuals for the film were released. The trailer is a short 46-second teaser, which mainly details the eponymous character seemingly struggling to accept her role.

Sailor Moon final arc set to be adapted into two-part film in early summer 2023

Sailor Moon two-part film set to arrive

As mentioned above, it was recently announced that the Sailor Moon manga would see its final arc adapted into a two-part film in early summer 2023. A website was also released alongside the announcement, which featured a trailer and key visual along with staff and cast information.

Tomoya Takahashi is set to direct both films at Toei Animation, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu returns to the series to pen both scripts. Kazuko Tadano, the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, is also set to return.

Yasuhara Takanashi is returning to compose the music, and finally, Yumiko Soraga is filling the role of art director. The two upcoming films are set to feature a fully returning cast, per reports from other sources.

Sailor Moon synopsis

The series focuses on Usagi Tsukino, a Japanese high school student who one day meets Luna, a talking cat. The latter bestows her with a magical brooch which allows her to transform into the eponymous alter-ego, a warrior destined to save Earth from evil forces.

Luna and Usagi then form a team consisting of other Sailor warriors, including Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, and Venus. The team also receives help from Mamoru Chiba, a high schooler who helps them under the guise of Tuxedo Mask.

The story follows the group as they battle various evil forces, with the first arc also revealing the origins of their Sailor powers. Apparently, each of them lived a previous life as part of the Moon Kingdom. Their past lives existed during a time called the Silver Millenium, ruled by Queen Serenity and Princess Serenity.

The latter served as Usagi’s past life, with her current friends serving as her Sailor Guardians, and Mamoru being Prince Edymonia, Princess Serenity’s true love. From there, the series gradually divulges more information about the roles of Usagi and her friends, as well as the various dark groups they faced and their relevance to the previous era.

In summation

The upcoming two-part movie will detail the long-awaited conclusion of the Sailor Moon series in animated format. Sailor Moon is regarded domestically and internationally as one of the biggest animanga series of all time, influencing many shojo style series.

The trailer seems to emphasize central protagonist Tsukino Usagi as she comes to terms with her role and actions. Hopefully, the two-part film will do justice to the series’ ending and beautifully translate it to the big screen.

