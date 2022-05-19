10 anime series with the most episodes

With as popular as the medium is today, one has to wonder which anime series has had the most episodes. The answer isn't as obvious as one might think. For example, something famous like Pokemon has over 1,100 episodes, but it's not in the top ten as far as anime with the most episodes go (at least, not yet).

A few of these top ten anime with the most episodes aren't airing any new content, but their lead over other series means it will be a while before they get knocked down. Unsurprisingly, plenty of the shows in the top ten are still broadcasting and producing new content.

Note: This list includes all episodes, specials, and films. It will also include anime series by the entire franchise, not just one version of it (i.e., Doraemon is counted by all its versions and not just the 1979 version).

Anime series that have the most episodes

10) Chibi Maruko-chan (1463+ episodes)

The manga ended in 2018 (Image via Nippon Animation)

The first entry on this list of ten anime with the most episodes is Chibi Maruko-chan. It's a shōjo anime (which is rare, considering this list mostly has shows for children) that focuses on the daily life of Momo Sakura. Everybody calls her Maruko, hence the name of the show. Many of the stories in the show are based on the real life of Momoko Sakura (the pen name of Miki Miura, the creator of the series).

This series is still ongoing, and it's not too far off from being ranked ninth on this list of top ten anime with the most episodes.

9) Manga Nippon Mukashi Banashi (1494 episodes)

This anime had among the most episodes in history, often focusing on a different Japanese tale (Image via Group TAC)

Manga Nippon Mukashi Banashi is the first show on this list that no longer produces new episodes. It was essentially a show about various Japanese folk tales, with there being 24 episodes from the 1975 series and 1470 episodes from the 1976 series. It is worth noting that this series (and a few others upcoming) weren't too well-documented online in English circles, which isn't helped by the fact that the series is old.

Still, it's ranked ninth as far as anime with the most episodes go. The series had an impressive run from January 7, 1975, to January 2, 1995.

8) Kirin Ashita no Calendar (1498 episodes)

This show only lasted from January 1, 1980, to December 30, 1984. Even so, it managed to have 1498 episodes, putting it in a list of the top ten anime with the most episodes. Both Kirin Ashita no Calendar and Kirin Monoshiri Yakata (the next show on this listicle) were sponsored by the Kirin Beverage Company and feature a similar premise.

7) Kirin Monoshiri Yakata (1565 episodes)

The seventh on this list of anime with the most episodes is Kirin Monoshiri Yakata. It aired from January 1, 1975, and ended on December 31, 1979, so it's highly impressive that it managed to pump out 1565 episodes in that timeframe. Each episode is only five minutes long, and the series features some familiar characters from the previous entry on this list.

This show is the predecessor to the previous entry.

6) Soreike! Anpanman (1620+ episodes)

The main protagonist is on the far right (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The concept of Soreike! Anpanman is a little bizarre. It's essentially about a character named Anpanman, who has an anpan (a Japanese sweet roll) for a head. He tries to protect the world from Baikinman and always succeeds in this task. The main character is extremely popular in Japan and has sold an insane amount of merchandise.

For reference, only the following media have been verified to make more money worldwide (with the first entries making more money than the later ones):

Pokemon

Hello Kitty

Mickey Mouse & Friends

Winnie the Pooh

Star Wars

Mario

Disney Princess

This means that Anpanman has made more money than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dragon Ball, and several other noteworthy series (at least, as of May 18, 2022).

5) Oyako Club (1818 episodes)

The two aliens' names are Rompa and Lun (Image via Eiken)

Oyako Club is the last entry of anime with the most episodes that no longer airs new content. Its broadcast finished on March 30, 2013, which was also the most recent date compared to the past entries. Oyako Club features two aliens (Rompa and Lun) joining a human family in a slice-of-life format.

4) Ojarumaru (1831+ episodes)

An example of the animation (Image via Gallop)

The youngest anime on this list is Ojamaru, which started airing in 1998. Despite its age, it has already managed to have 1831 episodes and is still in production for more. As far as the show goes, it's (predictably) about a main character named Ojarumaru Sakanoue. He was a five-year-old spoiled prince from the Heian era who stole a magical scepter and managed to time travel to modern Japan.

Ojarumaru would usually avoid three demons trying to chase him, which would predictably involve those demons failing. Several episodes also parody popular fiction, ranging from Attack on Titan to Cinderella.

3) Nintama Rantarō (2202+ episodes)

From its 30th anniversary in 2022 (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Ranking third as far as anime with the most episodes go is Nintama Rantarō. It's essentially about a little ninja attending school to become a better ninja. The first-grade students are called Nintamas, and Rantarō is the name of the main protagonist of the show.

It's comedic in nature and is suitable for kids of all ages.

2) Doraemon (3009+ episodes)

One little cat became so popular (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Doraemon is in the top ten anime with the most episodes, with 3009 episodes and counting. Not only that, but its manga (which finished in 1996) has sold over 250,000,000 copies, making it one of the most successful manga series ever.

The show is about Doraemon, a robotic cat who traveled back in time to assist a weak boy named Nobita Nobi, who seldom does his homework. It's a children's series that typically focuses on good Japanese morals. Usually, it would involve Doraemon using a tool of some kind to fix Nobita's problem, but it wouldn't go swimmingly well for various reasons.

There have been several versions of this series, such as the 1973, 1979, and 2005 versions.

1) Sazae-san (7801+ episodes)

It's the anime with the most episodes by a significant margin (Image via Eiken)

In first place is a show known as Sazae-san, with a whopping 7,801 episodes, and it's not a finished series yet. It is easily the anime with the most episodes as it's more than double second place in this regard, although some curious readers might wish to find out more about this series and why it has such a high number.

Sazae-san started airing on October 5, 1969, and it holds the Guinness World Record for being the "longest-running animated television series." The show was based on a newspaper comic from 1948, and it follows the daily lives of the Isono family in a slice-of-life format. It's comedic in nature, with the main character, Sazae Fuguta, not being very ladylike.

There is no news of the TV show ending any time soon, so it wouldn't be surprising if this number would only increase to an even higher, unbreakable record.

