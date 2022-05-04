10 anime to watch if you're trying to learn Japanese

In addition to being an entertaining way to learn Japanese, anime is also a major source of inspiration for non-native speakers who want to pursue further study of the language. It also helps students stay motivated and increase their cultural and artistic awareness while learning a new language.

If you've decided to learn Japanese, you're in for a treat. One of the world's most popular cultural booms, anime, may help you learn Japanese. So, binge-watching a new program is a good use of your time.

These are some of the greatest Japanese anime to help you improve your language skills.

Watch these amazing anime while learning Japanese

10) Bakemonogatari

Bakemonogatari (Image via Studio Shaft)

One of the most popular anime series is Bakemonogatari, which premiered in 2009. The story begins with a vampire's bite on Koyomi Araragi, a high school student. After being healed, he discovers that he still has some of his vampire talents.

Several women and Koyomi Araragi were subjected to unexplained events in Bakemonogatari. Bakemonogatari is a paranormal anime, even though it is set in a school. If you're looking for more exciting storylines, Bakemonogatari is a good choice.

It's worth noting that Bakemonogatari has a fast-paced speaking style and many tricky words. It's best suited for more advanced students.

9) Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kiki's Delivery Service (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Kiki's Delivery service is ideal for most people learning a new language. The story, location, and characters will all be recognizable if you've watched the film.

Kiki's Delivery Service, a classic animation adventure by Hayao Miyazaki, is an excellent film for the whole family. A lovely coming-of-age tale in contrast to some of his previous films, which involve characters and moments that may be considered unsettling.

8) Polar Bear Cafe

The manga series Shirokuma Café is about a sleepy panda bear that visits Polar Bear's Café and talks with the coffee shop's proprietor, a kind polar bear named Shirokuma. The narrative portrays a world where wildlife animals live side by side with people, behaving the same way.

After some time, you feel as if you're part of a planet where cute creatures that understand human languages live. As far as Japanese learning resources go, Shirokuma Café is outstanding. The series has been described as "excellent" in several online reviews for Japanese learners, particularly novices.

7) Doraemon

Doraemon is a well-known anime that almost everyone in Japan has witnessed at least once and regularly refers to. This long-running series is geared toward youngsters.

Thus, the language and sentence structures will be simplified. As a magical robotic feline from the future, Doraemon's job is to assist Nobita (the protagonist of the manga) overcome the difficulties of school life and capture the heart of Shizuka (the protagonist's sweetheart).

You may choose to download the Japanese version. The benefit of this is that the furigana translation will appear next to any kanji in the manga.

6) Dragon Ball

Since its inception in 1986, the anime has aired four separate seasons, the most recent of which premiered in 2009.

Goku and Bulma are on a mission to locate the crucial dragon balls at the beginning of the narrative. Eventually, Goku decides to learn martial arts with the help of his companions and embarks on a grand adventure that includes competing in competitions.

Due to its long run and worldwide appeal, Dragon ball is a true classic of Japanese anime. The vocabulary ranges from serious showdowns and iconic moves or technical names to weirder discourse accompanied by sillier shenanigans.

5) School Rumble

A love confession is all it takes to transform a high school romance into a sad rollercoaster ride. Tsukamoto Tenma's objective is to tell the guy she likes that she loves him. Kenji Harima, a notorious criminal, finds himself in a similar predicament, unable to adequately express his affections for the woman he loves. High school romance isn't for the faint of heart, particularly when misconceptions get in the way.

A high-octane romantic comedy, School Rumble features familiar circumstances as Tenma and Kenji struggle to win the people's hearts they adore.

4) My neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli's most successful movie, My Neighbor Totoro, has been a favorite of children throughout the globe for eons.

Satsuki and Mei, two of the show's central protagonists, and their families all migrate to a remote hamlet. While it's rare to encounter a rural scene like that in modern Japan, figures like Totoro, who is fictional, may help you acquire the language's basic vocabulary.

3) K-on!

K-On! (Image via Studio Kyoto)

The show follows four high school friends as they try to make it big as a band in the popular Idol series. As the story centers on the Light Music Club of Sakuragaoka High School, Yui Hirasawa joins as its fourth member with Mio, Ritsu, and others as the group's last hope of saving itself from extinction.

Ho-kago Tea Time was later formed with the addition of Azusa Nakano as its fifth member. They speak primarily in terms of musical theater and professions to pursue excellence. If you don't want to commit to a multi-season binge, this anime's 13-episode season is a decent place to start.

2) Sket Dance

Sket dance (Image via Studio Tatsunoko)

If you like humor, mystery, and action, you must watch this anime. SKET DANCE is a great humorous animation for anyone seeking a good time. This is one of those shows that you'll never regret seeing. In one episode, you'll laugh and weep.

This anime chronicles the adventures of three high schoolers who are motivated to make the most of their lives and find solutions to the problems that they face along the way.

High school vocabulary may be learned via anime, which depicts high school life's ebb and flow and other high school-related emotions. You may enhance your reading abilities by watching this anime and reading the manga since much of the manga has furigana (characters that prove helpful in understanding kanji).

1) Pokemon

Pokemon has been a favorite of youngsters for decades because of its suitable lessons about camaraderie and hard effort.

Anime fans of all ages will benefit from watching this series, which is geared at teens. Slow speaking makes it simpler to follow the pronunciation of difficult words to pronounce.

Ash is on a quest to become the most pleasing Pokemon trainer in the world, and along the way, he makes new friends who help him realize both his and their aspirations.

Because they don't use a lot of complicated vocabulary, this is an excellent animation to begin learning Japanese. A variation of the presentation with quicker speed and more complex language is available for those who want to get the most out of the experience. Those who wish to hone their skills may do so here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

What was the first Japanese anime you watched? Let us know in the comments section.

LIVE POLL Q. If you could live in any Studio Ghibli film, which one would you choose? Spirited Away Howl's Moving Castle 1 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen