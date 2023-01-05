10 anime to watch after Bocchi the Rock ends

Among the recent animes of this generation, Bocchi The Rock has to be on everyone's favorite list. Along with an IMDB rating of 8.6/10, it has surpassed the viewership of the much-popular Chainsaw Man.

Bocchi The Rock is about a socially anxious girl, Hitori Gotoh, who was a fervent guitar player and gained popularity after she got into a band named Kessoku. Although it sounds like an admiringly sweet story, there is much more to it.

Hitori Gotoh suffered from the scarcity of companions, something introverted people can relate to. She yearned to make friends, but her socially unsound self pulled her back every time. It stood as a drawback for her as she was unable to show her supreme performance in front of the crowd.

Most Bocchi the Rock fans deal with the underlying dilemma of choosing a show to watch after watching such a delightful series, and this article is certified to be the best treatment for such cases.

Legend of Black Heaven and nine other anime to watch after Bocchi The Rock

1. Show By Rock!!

Show By Rock is a story that revolves around a girl named Cyan who becomes so engrossed in her favorite rhythm game that she ends up in Midi City, which is the world inside the game into which she was drawn.

Cyan quickly understands that whoever provides the most beautiful music will be able to take control of the city, and the storyline doesn't fail to deliver plot twists. This seemingly is the first anime recommended after finishing Bocchi The Rock.

2. Given

Adapted from a manga of the same name, Given tells the tale of Mafuyu Sato, a high school student with an unexpectedly attractive voice who was chosen to be the band's main vocalist. His voice impresses Uenoyama, one of his friends with a talent for playing musical instruments.

As the story progresses, Sato makes some difficult choices regarding his membership in the band and, eventually, the ownership of it. This is quite like how Hitori got into the band when Nijika offered her the position in Bocchi The Rock. It is a great musical anime, but the plot also addresses topics like depression, suicide, and homophobia.

3. Carole & Tuesday

The timeline in this anime is set for a period in which humanity has colonized Mars, and technology and AI have taken over. As the name suggests, this anime revolves around Carole, a working professional, who enjoys playing the piano at night, and Tuesday, who fled her family's prosperity to pursue music with her acoustic guitar skills.

The two protagonists in the fiction come from two different backgrounds, who desire to rebel against the artificial intelligence-generated music industry and use singing to communicate their emotions. This has to be the third one on the list of anime to watch after Bocchi The Rock.

4. K-On!

Yui Hirasawa, a young high school student, is the protagonist in this anime. After much hesitation, she joined the Light Music Club, but it didn't work out well since she wasn't skilled at playing sophisticated instruments.

The club, however, was losing members and needed Yui at any cost. Throughout the anime, the club members work hard to persuade her to join and be a part of them, even if it won't be an easy process.

At the 2010 Tokyo International Anime Fair, K-On! won the Best TV Animation Award. Fans of Bocchi The Rock will enjoy the show quite a lot.

5. Forest of Piano

Forest of Piano is about Shuhei, whose background and upbringing are ideal for global competition, and Kai, a prostitute's son, who trained himself from a piano left in the woods by the brothel where he and his young mother reside. When Kai and Shuhei go for a walk in the woods, they discover that the piano only responds to Kai's fingers.

The story then reveals some secrets and follows a delightful pattern that anyone unfamiliar with music can also enjoy. It is undoubtedly one of the best music anime, based on a 17-year-long award-winning manga. For fans of Bocchi The Rock, it'll be a good choice to watch next.

6. Blue Period

Blue Period is a recent anime about Yatora Yaguchi, a second-year high school student with excellent grades who is unmotivated to find his true calling. Yatora spends his days working hard to maintain his academic standing while socializing with his similarly unambitious peers. His desire to fill the void in his heart leads him to pick up a paintbrush.

He embarks on a journey to gain admission to the highly competitive Tokyo University of the Arts after discovering his passion. He struggles to fit in with his highly talented peers throughout the process but never gives up on his true passion for art. This is not an anime about music, but it has the potential to capture the attention of Bocchi The Rock fans.

7. Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad

Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad tells a story about a young man named Yukio, who has no idea what to do with his life. He stumbles upon Ray's dog and learns that Ray is an avid guitarist. The latter's abilities captivated Yukio to the point where he decided to study the guitar and work with Ray as a mentor.

Later in the story, Yukio, Ray, his sister, and a few pals form a band they name Beck and work hard to gain nationwide recognition. This anime can recreate the essence of team spirit that fans loved in Bocchi The Rock.

8. Legend of Black Heaven

The protagonist of this story is Oji, a working professional with a loving family comprised of his wife and a young child in contemporary society. The chronology begins with him as "Gabriel," the frontman of the band Black Heaven, 15 years ago.

The narrative thickens when he accepts a strange blonde woman's invitation to pick up his Gibson Flying V and showcase his long-forgotten guitar skills once more, which reveals many mysteries he could never have imagined. This is an old music-based anime that can interest the fans of Bocchi The Rock.

9. Detroit Metal City

This story revolves around Death Metal City, a well-known death metal band known for its vulgar and menacing music. The band's lead singer Johannes Krauser II was portrayed in the media as a demonic being from the raging depths of hell.

Johannes is simply a fictitious version of a soft-spoken, kind, and courteous college student who pretends to be someone else to get by. The show has quite a good potential to bag the attention of Bocchi The Rock fans.

10. Yuri!!! on Ice

Mitsurou Kubo's Yuri on Ice follows the life of Japanese figure skater Yuri Katsuki. Yuri's humiliating defeat in the Grand Prix Final initially pushed him into depression. He finishes college and returns home to try to make sense of his life. Despite losing his competitive edge, Yuri remains passionate about the game. One day he is contacted by his idol, Victor Nikiforov, and a new chapter in his life begins.

Yuri on Ice is again not a music-themed anime series, but it has the same essence as Bocchi The Rock. Both of the series' main characters struggle to show their true potential in front of a crowd and are introverted, but they work hard to overcome their weaknesses throughout the series.

