10 most popular anime amongst western fans, according to My Anime List

Being one of the biggest global industries, anime has a strong hold over audiences all across the world, and is consumed in copious quantities by western fans. However, not every series enjoys the same approval amongst fans - some are inevitably more popular than others.

This trend is particularly evident on popular sites for anime fans in the west, key among them being My Anime List. Here, we have put together the top ten anime series among western fans, based on data and rankings from My Anime List.

Disclaimer: This list contains spoilers for various anime series.

Which anime do western fans love the most?

10) Hunter X Hunter

Western fans are happy about Hunter X Hunter returning (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Based on the manga series created by Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter X Hunter tells the story of Gon, a young and cheerful boy who sets out on a quest to become a world-famous hunter. Along the way, the green-haired young man is joined by a unique and charming set of characters, including Killua, a young assassin who serves as Gon’s best friend and rival, as well as Leorio, the oldest in the group.

Ever since its release, Hunter X Hunter has been massively popular among western fans. Given that the author recently announced the manga's continuation, a new anime sequel for the franchise could now be on the cards.

9) Demon Slayer

Tanjiro as seen in the show (Image via Studio Ufotable)

After his family was killed and his sister was turned into a demon by Muzan, Tanjiro tasked himself with becoming one of the greatest Demon Slayers in the world. To accomplish this task, the boy trained day and night until he was capable of facing the strongest monsters in the world.

He still has a lot to learn, which is why he started training with the Pillars, the most elite demon slayers. The show is a hit among Western fans owing to its amazing art style, impressive fight scenes, as well as its charming characters.

8) Tokyo Ghoul

Kaneki as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After a disastrous date with a woman who turned out to be a Ghoul, Kaneki had to undergo surgery to survive. Sadly, the boy was not informed that the organs the medics used to replace his destroyed ones came from the ghoul woman. Kaneki ended up becoming one of the few half ghouls in existence and now must learn how to live a life he did not sign up for.

Despite the terrible second season of the franchise, western fans still love the deep, intriguing, and exciting plot of the series. The first season of the show became a phenomenon in western countries, so much so that it often made its way into conversations about anime.

7) Naruto

Naruto as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

12 years before the start of the series, the Kyuubi, one of the most powerful and destructive creatures in the world, attacked the village of Konoha. To save the people that lived there, the fourth Hokage sacrificed himself and sealed the beast inside a baby. This baby was none other than Naruto, the local prankster who dreams of one day becoming Hokage.

Without a doubt, Naruto is one of the most popular shows amongst western fans and has held that position for more than a decade. The show has often been hailed as one of the greatest series of all time.

6) My Hero Academia

Western fans love class 1-A (Image via Studio Bones)

In the world of My Hero Academia, the most important moment of a child's life is when they discover their Quirk. Deku, the protagonist of the series, was born without any powers, which caused him to be bullied at school and ostracized by society. Fortunately for him, after a fateful encounter with his idol All Might, he is given the chance and the power to become a Hero.

Besides being one of the most influential shows of the past few years, My Hero Academia is also one of the most popular amongst western fans. Deku and his friends are massively beloved in most countries in the western hemisphere.

5) Sword Art Online

Asuna as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For a decade, Sword Art Online has been one of the most beloved and controversial animes in existence. Love it or hate it, there is no denying that Kirito’s adventures are a success amongst western fans.

In 2022, Japan celebrated the release of a long-awaited game based on the anime, which saw millions of players logging in to have epic adventures with their friends inside this fully immersive video game. Yet, things started going wrong after the players were unable to log out of the game. The creator, Kayaba Akihiko, then revealed that in order to exit the game, they needed to either win it or die trying.

4) One Punch Man

Saitama as seen in the show (Image via Studio Madhouse)

What would happen if a superhero became so powerful that not even the mightiest opponents could defeat him? This is the exact plot of One Punch Man, a show based around Saitama, a man who trained so hard that he achieved ultimate power, granting him the ability to destroy even the most intimidating opponents with just a single punch.

Saitama’s quest to find an enemy that can give him a proper fight has been celebrated by western fans since the show was first aired. Fans love the anime's witty and cartoonish humor, as well as the stunning visuals created for the series.

3) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Edward as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

The Elric brothers, two of the most skilled and powerful Alchemists in the world, want to find the mythical Philosopher’s stone so they can give Alphonse, the younger brother, his body back, which was lost during a taboo alchemical ritual.

While working with the military, Ed and Al will not only find out about the Philosopher’s stone but also learn about the sinister plans of their country’s government. This adaptation of the original manga series has earned praise from western fans for more than a decade.

2) Death Note

Light as seen in the show (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Light, a normal high school student, comes across a strange book one day with the words Death Note on it. Thinking it must be a prank, Light follows the instructions, which state that any human whose name is written in the book will die. He soon realizes that the book is real, and starts using it to kill all the criminals and create a Utopia where he is a God.

Regardless of how many years have passed since the first time this series was aired, western fans still consider it to be one of the best series in the world. The show has stayed relevant for more than a decade, and it appears likely that it will stay that way for a long time.

1) Attack on Titan

Eren as seen in the show (Image via Wit Studio)

Years after losing his mother in one of the biggest tragedies witnessed by humanity, Eren is preparing to become a member of the Scout Regiment. His only goal is to destroy the Titans, beings that took his mother away from him. Unfortunately for him, the world he lives in has things that are much more terrifying than the Titans.

This epic tale of betrayal, prejudice, hatred, and vengeance has been commended by western fans for many years now. Thanks to its amazing storytelling, unexpected plot twists, and thought-provoking morals, Attack on Titan has reached the number one spot as the most popular anime in the west.

Final thoughts

Deku as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

When it comes to preferences among western audiences, it appears that there is a fair mix of mature and provocative shows as well as family-friendly and funny animes.

Based on the list, it can also be ascertained that Shonen is by far the most popular genre among western fans. This may be due to the enormous relevance superheroes have on that side of the world.

