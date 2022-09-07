Sword Art Online Progressive sequel film receives new October release date

The official website for the Sword Art Online Progressive sequel film revealed a new release date on Tuesday. The film’s previously scheduled release date of September 10 in Japanese theaters was pushed back due to production delays caused by COVID-19.

An August 24 advanced screening, which would have been just two days after this production delay announcement, was also canceled. Thankfully, fans will finally get to see the Sword Art Online Progressive sequel film hit Japanese theaters soon.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest reports, as well as all currently known information regarding the second Sword Art Online Progressive film.

Sword Art Online Progressive film finally set to release in theaters on October 22, 2022

With production delays caused by COVID-19 now having been rectified, the Sword Art Online Progressive sequel film team has announced a new October 22, 2022 release date.

While the film’s delay was unfortunate, Japanese moviegoers will finally see the movie in just a few weeks, while international fans will likely get spoilers following the film’s debut.

The film is set to feature a returning cast from the prior installment where applicable. New voice actors joining the cast are Kaede Hondo as Liten, and Yusuke Kobayashi as Morte. Returning staff is set to include Ayako Kohno, who is returning to direct the film at A-1 Pictures.

Kento Toya returns to design the characters, while Yasuyuki Kai once more serves as the action director for the film. Yuki Kajiura returns to compose music, while Eir Aoi performs the film’s ending theme song “Shinzo” (Heart).

The original Sword Art Online Progressive film opened in Japan in October 2021, topping box offices nationwide in its opening weekend.

The film subsequently opened in over 40 countries and territories worldwide, with Funimation (now part of Crunchyroll) screening the movie in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in December 2021.

Both films are based on creator and author Reki Kawahara’s light novel series of the same name, which launched in 2012 as a retelling of the original series.

The story mainly focuses on in-between moments which weren’t shown in the original series, such as the floor-by-floor progression throughout Aincrad, which the original series didn’t fully show.

As such, can expect the upcoming sequel film to once more focus on Kirito and co’s progression through yet another of Aincrad’s floors. Fans can also expect the same, exceptional level of quality present in the series’ first film, considering how much of the core cast and staff have elected to return for the sequel.

