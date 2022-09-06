One Piece Chapter 1059 leak brings up Yamato yet again despite Wano being in the rear-view 

One Piece Chapter 1059’s first confirmed spoilers were released on Monday, September 5. While this initial batch was somewhat sparse in terms of its information, further alleged spoilers have since been released, with the veracity of some being more questionable than others.

One leak for One Piece Chapter 1059 which has come up since then and seems to be legitimate is the reveal that Yamato appears in the issue. Allegedly, they’re seen in a flashback scene that begins from either their own perspective or Luffy’s.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers and what it might mean for the issue.

Latest One Piece Chapter 1059 leaks once again restart Yamato feuds on social media

The leaks

This latest leak comes from @shnksq on Twitter, who is a very reputable figure within the series’ Arabic leak community. The alleged One Piece Chapter 1059 leak was then reposted by @OP_NEWS2022, a general series news account with a wider reach than most individual leakers on social media.

The leak claims that One Piece Chapter 1059 sees a flashback scene for Yamato come up during the issue. Apparently, it’s revealed that Yamato changed their dream, and that’s why Luffy was mad at them at one point.

However, it’s emphasized that he still considers Yamato one of the Straw Hats, despite changing their dream.

The context of the spoiler and the way it's presented makes it seem as if the flashback is introduced and experienced from Luffy’s perspective. However, with this not being made explicitly clear in the above spoiler, it’s also possible that the flashback begins from Yamato’s perspective in Wano as well.

The general acceptance of this latest leak also seemingly corroborates prior leaks, which emphasized that the end of the issue will see the Straw Hats arrive at a non-descript island.

While this alleged spoiler was generally refuted upon initially being disclosed, it now seems to be implicitly confirmed considering this flashback seems to take place from Luffy’s perspective.

This, in turn, makes for an exciting immediate future for the series. With Oda seemingly having abandoned the Sabo plotline for now, fans will likely be returning to the Straw Hats sooner rather than later.

A few more issues focusing on other areas and events in the world may come first, but fans can most likely expect to arrive at a new island sometime shortly thereafter.

Combined with previously reported alleged spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1059 seems to be shaping up to be an exciting, engaging, and informative issue.

The Yamato flashback seems somewhat questionable as a spoiler without full context. However, it likely makes sense in-issue and will come up as a result of the Straw Hats’ conversations.

Fans seem somewhat torn on the latest flashback, with some appreciating the clarification while others express discontent that Yamato is still a focus in the series.

It’s clear that Yamato is still an incredibly divisive topic within the series’ fanbase, and this apparent alleged confirmation of their Straw Hat status is only reopening old wounds.

However, this One Piece Chapter 1059 is not confirmed at this point, meaning it could be another misinterpretation or a completely false spoiler. While getting a sneak peek at the next issue can be fun, fans would do well to take everything with a grain of salt until full summary spoilers are released.

