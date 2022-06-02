One Piece: What would be Yamato's dynamic with every member of the Straw Hat crew?

If the latest One Piece manga spoilers are to be believed, then it seems that Yamato will finally be joining the Straw Hat crew in the upcoming issue. One Piece fans have been debating for quite some time who will join the crew in the aftermath of Wano, and it seems that at least one new member has finally been confirmed.

While Yamato joining is incredibly exciting, it’s worth considering the dynamic she’ll have with the rest of One Piece’s protagonistic group. While she’s already met Luffy and spent some time with him, the rest of the crew is complete strangers to her, with the upcoming and future One Piece chapters being, for some, their first interactions with her.

Follow along as this article breaks down what Yamato’s dynamic with every member of One Piece’s Straw Hat crew will most likely be.

Yamato finally joins One Piece’s Straw Hats, but how will she fit in?

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

As aforementioned, Luffy and Yamato have known each other for quite some time now throughout the Onigashima Raid and already have a somewhat established dynamic. Both are relatively carefree, desiring freedom, and have the ability to act for themselves above all else.

Story continues below ad

Additionally, the two have been shown to play off of each other’s classic One Piece style of humor, emphasized by her excitement over seeing the General Franky robot. Their dynamic will most likely be one of true companionship and kinship, for the above reasons, as well as being the only Straw Hat besides Luffy, who was friends with Ace.

2) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

While the two won’t meet for quite some time since Zoro is currently unconscious, it’s easy to imagine Yamato and Zoro getting along in a friendly rivalry. One of the main reasons for Sanji and Zoro’s conflicts is their differing philosophies on women, with the latter believing them to be able to do anything a man can.

Story continues below ad

As a result, Zoro and Yamato will most likely have respect for one another as the only other Straw Hats with Conqueror’s Haki, as well as for other facets of their strength. The Straw Hats are indeed getting another Monster Trio level fighter, which Zoro will surely be excited about.

3) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Sanji and Yamato will most likely experience some friction in their relationship, mainly due to the way they’re both characterized as. Yamato views herself in-story as being the next Kozuki Oden, even referring to herself with masculine pronouns throughout One Piece thus far.

Story continues below ad

However, Sanji will most likely see a beautiful, strong Yamato instead of the stoic, responsible Oden she wants to be. It’ll most likely just be some squabbles here and there, but the two, nonetheless, will likely have a rocky relationship as crewmates.

4) Nami

Nami as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Nami is an interesting one, but the most likely scenario is that Yamato will be a welcome member of the women of the Straw Hats. There’s no real possibility for tension based on their inherent characterizations and personalities, eliminating expectable situations such as her relationship with Sanji.

Story continues below ad

It’s possible that some cat burglar antics rear their heads once more, but even if this does happen, it will most likely be during the introductory stage. Their long-term dynamic throughout One Piece will most likely be one of mutual acceptance and camaraderie.

5) Usopp

Usopp as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Hilariously, Usopp will most likely attempt his typical liar’s bravado at first but eventually become dejected upon realizing another member stronger than him has joined. While somewhat sad to see, his general weakness is a core part of his character and will most likely be heavily referenced in their dynamic.

Story continues below ad

Additionally, it’s likely that Usopp will try upgrading Yamato’s kanabo in some way, given his reputation as the craftsman for the Straw Hats. He at least has a good track record throughout the series in this regard, potentially giving fans an even stronger Yamato in the end.

6) Tony Tony Chopper

Chopper as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Chopper’s dynamic with Yamato will most likely showcase her adoration for such a cute, pet-like pirate and his attachment to a person of an unknown, mysterious race. Most of the Straw Hats’ initial dynamics with Chopper focused on his cuteness and being a doctor. The latter point also gives him an avenue of interaction with Yamato via his interest in her and Kaido’s race.

Story continues below ad

Beyond this, the generally helpless Chopper gags will most likely see Yamato getting involved at some point. Whether they’ll be as funny as previous incarnations of these jokes during the series remains to be seen, but they’ll most likely appear again as a key part of their initial relationship.

7) Nico Robin

Robin as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Similar to Nami, Robin will most likely just be accepting and welcoming of Yamato to the Straw Hats as the crew’s third woman. Like Nami, there’s no real inherent opportunity for conflict or tension based on the two women’s personalities.

Story continues below ad

If anything, Robin may be more specifically interested in Yamato due to her having lived in Onigashima and knowing where archaeological relics are. Beyond this, however, their dynamic throughout the remainder of the series will be that of friendly allies.

8) Franky

Franky as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Yamato and Franky have already had a miniature interaction during the Onigashima Raid, when the latter tagged in for the former against the Tobi Roppo, Sasaki. Yamato seemed to admire General Franky's mech, likely presenting an avenue for their bonding in the future.

Story continues below ad

The two’s personalities are also somewhat similar, in their being loud and very outward with their desires and emotions. In all actuality, Franky and Yamato will most likely become two of the closest Straw Hats throughout the rest of the series, given the aforementioned similarities and admirations.

9) Brook

Brook as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Whereas Sanji’s women-loving antics with Yamato may get annoying for both her and viewers, Brook’s jokes and interactions with her will be home runs. They essentially write themselves, with him asking to see her panties and her responding that Kozuki Oden doesn’t wear panties, just a loincloth.

Story continues below ad

While this will undoubtedly annoy some other Straw Hat members, Yamato will most likely find the jokes and Brook hilarious, resulting in a friendly, comedic relationship. Although the opportunity exists for the gag to become overused and stale throughout the rest of the series, it’ll at least provide a foundation for their friendly, funny dynamic.

10) Jinbe

Jinbe as seen in the series' anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Finally, the father figure of and the latest addition to the Straw Hats will most likely have a relationship of great mutual respect with Yamato. The two will be some of the ship’s most powerful fighters behind the current Monster Trio and are undoubtedly both part of the top five strongest in the crew.

Story continues below ad

Additionally, Yamato will most likely have heard of Jinbe through her father’s strategy meetings, with his former status as a Shichibukai being the context. The two will most likely be incredibly respectful of one another, with both powerhouses recognizing the strength and status of the other.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Yamato to join the crew? Of course! I wanted someone else! 3 votes so far