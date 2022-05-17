One Piece: What is Zoro’s strongest attack in the series?

Ever since One Piece Episode 1017, many Zoro fans have been discussing what his strongest attack could be.

The Worst Generation can definitely hold their own against the Emperors. During their epic rooftop confrontation, Zoro swung a massive sword attack towards Kaido's dragon form. Big Mom actually had to warn Kaido to get away. Keep in mind that he almost never dodges attacks.

Of course, Zoro's immense strength has never been questioned. He even managed to cut through Onigashima's gigantic horn. Some fans may wonder if that was his best move in the series.

What is Zoro’s strongest attack in One Piece? Here is a definite answer

One Piece Episode 1017 was a fantastic showing for Zoro. One can only imagine what could've happened if Zoro didn't miss that attack on Kaido.

With that said, there is a way to figure out his deadliest move.

Ashura is a strong contender

During his fight against Kaido, Zoro pulled off a very rare feat by One Piece standards. He gave Kaido a permanent scar, just like Kozuki Oden did 20 years ago. Fittingly enough, they both used the same weapon, Enma.

Zoro unleashed a Nine Sword Style technique called Ashura Bakkei: Moja no Tawamure. Kaido stood on his two feet, but he did note the effectiveness of the attack.

Keep in mind that Zoro wasn't at full strength, so Ashura Bakkei has even more potential to be powerful.

Right before this encounter, Zoro briefly managed to block a direct attack from Kaido and Big Mom. By doing so, the swordsman broke most of the bones in his body. Despite his conditions, he still left a scar on the world's strongest creature.

In regards to Zoro's missed attack, there is one good reason why Ashura Bakkei should be placed above it.

Zoro uses the Nine Sword Style instead of a regular slash. This means he should have more attacking power coming from multiple directions. Either way, it's very likely that Ashura Bakkei could also cut through Onigashima's horn, so it's a moot point.

It's been 20 years since Kaido received a big injury

Zoro is among two One Piece characters who gave Kaido a scar. Kozuki Oden did it 20 years prior to the events of the Wano Country arc.

Kaido has developed a legendary reputation for winning the vast majority of his matches. This is the result of his remarkable endurance feats. Not just anybody can injure the world's strongest creature in One Piece.

Zoro pulled off something that nobody else could in several decades. Kaido will have that scar for the rest of his life.

What makes Zoro's attacks so powerful

Zoro's most powerful attack was imbued with Haoshoku Haki, albeit unknowingly.

Kaido even acknowledged that Zoro has the "qualities of a king." In other words, Zoro can use advanced techniques to boost his attacking power.

It should be noted that Enma is also classified among the 21 Great Grade Swords. The high quality of craftsmanship ensures that it's extremely sharp. Zoro even has the potential to upgrade this sword to a Supreme Grade.

