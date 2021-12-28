Can Naruto get Kurama back? In Boruto, fans witnessed the death of the Nine-tailed Fox and Naruto's life long partner Kurama. This obviously devastated the fandom, as much as it devastated Naruto himself. Ever since, the fandom has been burning up with theories and discussions about whether Naruto can get Kurama back or not.

Now, a lot of fan theories and calculations later, it seems that there might be a chance of reviving Kurama, but will it really happen? Will fans witness the birth of the Nine-tailed Fox Demon again?

How did Kurama die?

During Naruto's last battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki, fans witnessed Naruto using the Baryon mode. Now, that is one Jutsu that the fandom, as well as Naruto, was still unaware that they can use. Basically, as Kurama explained, during this mode both their Chakras merge and create an entity that is both human and beast. The fans witnessed this themselves.

However, there was a condition attached to it, that it will cost the user their life. Naruto seemed to think that it was finally his time to bid the world adieu, and as he might die trying to protect the ones he loved, he did not seem to have any problems with it.

After the battle ends, Naruto goes back to his subconscious mind, ready to leave the world behind, only to find out that it is not him, but his partner and friend Kurama that has to leave him behind. Evidently devastated, he argues with Kurama that the latter never mentioned anything of the sort happening.

Kurama tells him then, that if Naruto knew the consequences from the beginning, he might not have agreed to use the Baryon mode as his last resort. Well, knowing Naruto, the fandom agrees to this fact.

How can Naruto get Kurama back?

Not only Kurama but all the nine Tailed-beasts in Naruto were created by the Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo Otsutsuki when he split the Chakra of the Ten-tails. Now, as the fans witnessed the presence of another young Ten-tails in Boruto, that the Kara kept hidden, it theoretically seems possible to create another Nine-tailed Fox by splitting its Chakra into some separate beings. However, the fandom seems to think that it still might not happen.

One reason being simply who Naruto is as a character. All he ever wanted to do is protect the people around him and establish peace. Now, the creation of some new Tailed-beasts can push the entire Shinobi world into a new type of upheaval and unrest in no time at all.

They will always come back, but until that happens, they’re factually dead.



Kurama will come back in the future. It may take years, decades, centuries, millennia... Because Tailed Beasts are life-forms made of pure chakra, they are eventually reborn after dying.They will always come back, but until that happens, they’re factually dead.Kurama will come back in the future. It may take years, decades, centuries, millennia... #KURAMA Because Tailed Beasts are life-forms made of pure chakra, they are eventually reborn after dying. They will always come back, but until that happens, they’re factually dead. Kurama will come back in the future. It may take years, decades, centuries, millennia... #KURAMA🦊 https://t.co/9j4FllyTN6

So, deliberately creating some new Tailed-beasts to get Kurama back does not seem like something Naruto would do. Even if he technically can with his Sage of Six Paths powers, or so the fandom seems to think.

Another reason seems to be who this new show revolves around. According to the fandom, as the protagonists of this show are the next generations, i.e, Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, Kawaki and the rest of them, it seems unlikely that they will make Kurama's Jinchuriki again just so Naruto can get Kurama back. Even though according to the fandom there might be ways to revive Kurama, it seems unlikely that Naruto will actually get his life-long partner back.

NotJayEl @yawnm3 @kishimotomasshi It will come back as a new tailed beast but will never be the same Kurama. Theres still a ten tail alive and all the other beasts are just splits of chakra @kishimotomasshi It will come back as a new tailed beast but will never be the same Kurama. Theres still a ten tail alive and all the other beasts are just splits of chakra

Although the fandom is still seemingly discussing theories regarding this, the outcome is completely in Kishimoto's hands. However, fans are eager to witness what new surprises Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will bring for them. To keep yourself updated on the same, stay tuned here.

