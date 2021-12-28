Boruto Episode 231: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a popular manga and anime series that is set in the same world as Naruto. This series follows Naruto’s son, Boruto, and the life he leads in Konohagakure.

At the time of writing, the series has released 230 episodes and fans eagerly await the upcoming episode. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans will have to wait a while as Episode 231 will be released in the second week of January 2022.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231 release details

According to Otakukart, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 231 titled 'Rusty Sword' will be released on 9 January 2022. The preview showcases the ongoing pursuit of the bandits and Tsubaki is worried that the perpetrator might be a samurai. She deduces this by inspecting the quality of the swordsmanship.

Thanks to the simulcast agreement, the latest episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. In order to watch the episodes on the day of release, one will have to pay for a monthly subscription. However, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows a strict schedule when releasing anime episodes and manga chapters. It is unlikely that the upcoming episode’s release time will differ from the previous ones. The release time for various regions is mentioned below:

5:30 pm Japan Standard Time

2:00 pm Indian Standard Time

3:30 am Eastern Standard Time

12:30 am Pacific Standard Time

8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 230 recap

The episode begins with Kawaki and Mozuku pursuing the shinobi who is supposed to deliver the package to his boss. They team up and take on the shinobi, but struggle to land attacks. He uses his blades to attack, but Kawaki dodges them successfully.

Kawaki eventually finds the real body among the several clones. One of the shinobi's blades caches Kawaki off guard, but Mozuku puts his body on the line and saves him. The young citizen of the Land of the Calm Seas sacrifices his life for his nation, so that Kawaki could take the medicine to his village. Kawaki successfully manages to deliver the medicine and proceeds to have a conversation with the Hokage.

This mission was a test to guage Kawaki’s capabilities as a shinobi. While Kawaki is worried that he failed the test, Naruto reveals that Shikadai had submitted a report. Kawaki receives praise and is now a shinobi.

Edited by Siddharth Satish