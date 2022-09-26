My Hero Academia chapter 367: Deku’s reaction when faced with Bakugo’s situation, the reappearance of the vestiges, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 367 was inarguably the most anticipated chapter since chapter 362, and while fans were not disappointed with how mangaka Kohei Horikoshi executed the chapter, it was not what anyone expected. Deku’s rage after realizing the state of the heroes quickly gave way to controlled focus and the beginning of another battle with Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 367 also contained a double color-spread at the beginning to celebrate the release of season 6 of the anime on October 1, featuring Dabi, Twice, Toga, Hawks, Mirko, Tokoyami, Kaminari, Mineta, Uraraka, and Midoriya. Bakugo and Todoroki are quite noticeably absent here.

My Hero Academia chapter 367 shows Deku confronting AFO after finding out the state of the heroes at U.A.

Deku returns to U.A. (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Shigaraki evolved to his apex form and tried to attack Beast Jeanist and Bakugo. Lemillion distracted him long enough for Izuku Midoriya to arrive at U.A. accompanied by the American jets. He proceeded to use Blackwhip as a slingshot and attacked Shigaraki with a Smash.

My Hero Academia chapter 367 is titled Deku Vs All for One.

Chapter summary

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 367: Deku arrives on the battlefield, setting the stage for a hot-blooded rematch with All For One! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3dxVKYB My Hero Academia, Ch. 367: Deku arrives on the battlefield, setting the stage for a hot-blooded rematch with All For One! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3dxVKYB https://t.co/wcx5bXWL0g

My Hero Academia chapter 367 started with a flashback revealing that the American pilots disobeyed their orders to guard U.A. and went to rescue Deku as a tribute to Star and Stripe. The boy used Blackwhip to swing across the jets and reached U.A. considerably earlier than estimated. Back in the present, his usage of Fa-Jin produced a glow around him, and as he hit Shigaraki with another Smash, the villain noted his similarity with the Third User.

Deku sees his comrades (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

As Deku took in the state of U.A. and the heroes, he zeroed in on Bakugo and the All Might Card beside him. Looking around, he noticed Best Jeanist struggling to get up, and Nejire, Tamaki, and Mirko lying unconscious. Shigaraki taunted that all Deku could offer are excuses to justify why he failed his comrades. Enraged, Deku lost control over his quirks and they started to escape his body in dangerous waves.

However, Lemillion informed Deku that no one was dead and Edgeshot was trying to heal Bakugo. When Shigaraki called his words idealistic, Lemillion stated that a hero’s duty is to turn ideals into reality. Remembering his heroes’ words, and Daigoro Banjo’s warning about controlling his emotions, Deku reigned in his quirks. With the Vestiges of One for All appearing behind him, he wrapped Blackwhip around him and asked AFO:

“Is Shigaraki still in there?”

Observations

The pilots have disobeyed orders (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

The pilots admitted in My Hero Academia chapter 367 that they are directly violating their orders, indicating that the American president has agreed to join the rest of the First World countries in their endeavor to earn Shigaraki’s favor. The decision to abandon U.A. to find Midoriya may have been a controversial one, but ultimately it helped Deku reach the battleground faster and conserve his energy.

Deku using Blackwhip to move faster (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

Deku seems to be far more adept with his quirks, especially Fa-Jin and Blackwhip, in My Hero Academia chapter 367 compared to the last time readers saw him. He is much better at using them in a versatile manner, and his command over Fa-Jin reminded Shigaraki of the Third User. While he did lose control over his quirks for a moment, Deku was clear-headed enough to reign in his emotions and focus on his goals.

Deku as a vigilante (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

All of this indicates that his stint as a Vigilante helped Deku grow and mature. While Lemillion played an important role in bringing him back to his senses, Deku was quick to compartmentalize the event and concentrate on the villain in front of him. One may argue that this wasn’t a healthy coping mechanism for a 16-year-old, but it was nonetheless very effective.

Deku's horror (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 367 was anticipated because readers expected an explosive reaction out of the protagonist upon finding Bakugo. In reality, however, while he did react in a hazardous manner with his quirks going out of control, he was quick to see reason and calm down. Many fans have argued whether this was out of character or if it meant that Deku’s fixation on Katsuki has lessened.

Final thoughts

Deku's reaction during PLF war (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

The key point, however, should be that Deku recognized Shigaraki’s attempt at using his rage and refused to give the villain satisfaction. Moreover, he learned to put his duty above his care for his loved ones, which made him a more efficient hero. Contrarily, Deku’s question about Shigaraki’s whereabouts has raised some questions about his intention to save Shigaraki despite the atrocities the latter has committed since the PLF war arc.

Yoichi was absent in My Hero Academia chapter 367 when the vestiges appeared behind Deku, but it is unclear whether that holds any specific meaning. The Second User was both present and looked a little different from how Horikoshi had drawn him so far. His quirk remains unknown to the readers, but it can be expected that Deku will have to use it in his upcoming battle against Shigaraki/AFO.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far