My Hero Academia chapter 366: Deku finally arrives at U.A. to confront Shigaraki’s new form

Returning from a much-needed break, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi brings back his protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, in My Hero Academia chapter 366. After being absent for the last 16 chapters, for all intents and purposes, Deku’s return to U.A. marks the beginning of the climactic battle in the current arc.

This chapter also elaborates upon Shigaraki’s new quirk and his limitless potential. While using Erasure may have given the heroes a fighting chance, it has become a blessing in disguise for Tomura’s modified body. My Hero Academia chapter 366 shows that this new body may be the pinnacle of evolution.

My Hero Academia chapter 366 sees Mirio distracting Shigaraki while Deku enters the main action

Shigaraki's manifestation of his family in chapter 365 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

In the last chapter, Mirko and Mirio did their best to fight Shigaraki, at the cost of the former losing another arm. Enraged that the heroes were trying to protect Bakugo when no one tried to help Tenko Shimura, Shigaraki’s body evolved once again and created the likenesses of his family members from his flesh.

My Hero Academia chapter 366 is titled Full Moon.

Chapter summary

My Hero Academia chapter 366 explains that Shigaraki’s body was designed to adapt and evolve in order to accommodate his penchant for destruction. However, the use of Erasure rendered his regeneration capacity useless, resulting in him accumulating mental and physical damage. Driven to the point of breaking, Shigaraki’s body evolved into an optimum form suited to his current predicament.

The likeness of his family, made from his flesh, turned into hands that ensconced his body like armor. Reinforced, Shigaraki proceeded to overpower Mirko, Tamaki, and Nejire on his way to Bakugo and Best Jeanist. He completely disregarded Mirio, knowing that the latter couldn’t do anything to stop him. Shigaraki then broke through Best Jeanist’s defense.

Mirio remembered Sir Nighteye and despaired that he was failing his comrades. Just then, Mandalay announced that they needed to lower the barrier and hold off Shigaraki for two seconds. Knowing that two seconds is too long in their current state, Mirio drew inspiration from the words of his late mentor and distracted Shigaraki with a silly move he had previously made to entertain Eri.

Mirio’s antics stopped Shigaraki in his tracks and drew an unwilling laugh from the villain. However, as Shigaraki looked up, he noticed that Deku had arrived along with the American jets. Using Blackwhip to propel himself forward, Midoriya hit the villain with a Smash and entered the battle.

Observations

Shigaraki's apex form (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 366 makes it clear that Shigaraki’s body is ever-evolving and, theoretically, its potential is limitless. It would appear that the American laboratories were right to claim him as the ultimate being. Considering that his body is doing this to make up for the lack of power due to Erasure, it is uncertain whether this evolution will stop once Shigaraki regains full access to his numerous quirks.

Mirio remembers Sir Nighteye (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Mirio remembering Sir Nighteye may be a call-back to the latter’s prediction that Midoriya can change the future. While on the surface, this statement seems to express the late hero’s faith in his second mentee, it can be taken as a hint in the light of recent speculations about the Second User’s time-related quirk. With the help of such a quirk, Midoriya may become the anomaly that can foil AFO’s plans for the future.

The president's claim about Shigaraki may be true (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Despite their President’s misgivings about helping Japan, the American pilots have followed in Star and Stripe’s footsteps. The jets were what Deku and Yoichi saw while flying above the ocean in chapter 357. It is unknown how much time has passed between then and Deku’s reappearance in My Hero Academia chapter 366, but the jets have surely helped him get to U.A. faster.

Speaking of Deku, his appearance is the highlight of this chapter. Readers have been eagerly waiting for his return to U.A. and the battle proper, especially after the events of chapter 362. Deku’s expression in this chapter is determined and focused, but somber nonetheless. It remains unclear whether Mandalay has informed him about the situation regarding Bakugo, or if he is about to find out.

Final thoughts

Deku's reaction to Bakugo's injury during the PLF war (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

With Deku’s appearance, My Hero Academia chapter 366 has reignited the readers’ hope of seeing the Hero go feral over Bakugo’s predicament. Shigaraki did target Bakugo because he was the closest to the ninth user of One for All. However, it will be both anti-climactic and interesting if Deku handles the situation more maturely than he did during the Paranormal Liberation War arc.

