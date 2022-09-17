My Hero Academia: Why Deku’s reaction to Bakugo’s current state may lead to a Quirk awakening

The fight against Shigaraki/AFO inside the My Hero Academia manga series has claimed the lives of many individuals. Some of the bravest Heroes in the world have sacrificed themselves to give their loved ones a chance at a better tomorrow. While each of their sacrifices has been a shock to fans, none of them can compare to the appalling surprise Mangaka Horikoshi gave to Bakugo fans.

For a few chapters, the explosive young man has been fighting between life and death, worrying not only his stans but also the Heroes trying to save him. Yet, there is one person whose reaction when seeing Bakugo could spell doom for Shigaraki/AFO, Deku. Continue reading to learn more about how Deku could evolve One for All after seeing his best friend’s condition.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga series.

One for All could manifest new properties after Deku sees Bakugo in the My Hero Academia manga

Why is Bakugo in such a state?

Bakugo preparing to attack Shigaraki (Image via Shueisha)

To prevent Shigaraki/AFO from terrorizing the people of Japan, many Heroes and students agreed to become the first line of defense. They trapped the villain inside U.A.’s facilities and commenced an all-out assault against the villain. One of the students who was a part of the strike force was Katsuki Bakugo, Deku’s best friend.

Inspired by Izuku, Bakugo fought valiantly against the horrifying villain even when the chances of beating his opponent were almost non-existent. Sadly, he ended up becoming one of Shigaraki/AFO’s victims, as the villain wanted him to be a present for Deku, who was not participating in the battle at the time.

Bakugo after being attacked by Shigaraki (Image via Shueisha)

Shigaraki used his body-altering Quirk to transform his arm into a spear, which he used to drill a hole into Bakugo’s chest, tearing his muscles, tissue, and most importantly, his heart into pieces. Fortunately for Katsuki fans, the boy was saved by the combined efforts of Best Jeanist and Edgeshot, the latter of whom sacrificed himself to give Bakugo a second chance in life.

Deku’s reaction could be catastrophic

The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 366 that came out yesterday revealed to fans that Deku would finally join the fight against Shigaraki/AFO. In this upcoming chapter, Izuku will arrive, accompanied by Star and Stripe’s jets, to save his friends from the villain’s clutches. However, some fans noticed that Deku did not seem to be aware of Bakugo’s state upon his arrival.

When he sees what the villain did to his best friend, Deku is expected to enter a feral state, as he did back during the Paranormal Liberation War arc. In said arc, Shigaraki also made sure to injure Bakugo during their fight, which caused Izuku to snap and lose all his inhibitions. However, Deku was not as unstable at the time as he is right now.

Feral Deku as seen in My Hero Academia's manga (Image via Shueisha)

Witnessing his best friend’s body lying motionless and with a giant wound in the chest would be enough to cause Deku a mental breakdown. This is the reason why fans believe Izuku’s reaction will be the cause of a new Quirk Awakening occurring in the My Hero Academia manga. They are, of course, talking about Deku’s power, One for All, which could evolve thanks to the shock.

Quirk awakening is a rare but extremely powerful ability some superheroes inside the manga series have. When an individual feels threatened or is put under immeasurable pressure, their Quirks start to develop new functions that could help them overcome their hardships. An example of this phenomenon would be Toga Himiko.

The blonde girl’s Quirk allowed her to look like the people she drank blood from. Still, during the My Villain Academy arc of the franchise, Toga had to develop a new power to survive the hordes of enemies Re-Destro threw at her. Her Quirk evolved to allow her to use the powers of the people she transformed into.

In the My Hero Academia manga, something similar could be occurring with One for All soon. The shock of seeing Bakugo’s condition could put Deku under enough stress for his Quirk to adapt to the situation. This could prove highly beneficial for the Heroes, who have been struggling to even harm the artificially modified villain.

One for All's vestiges as seen in My Hero Academia's anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The result of the One for All awakening could give Deku access to the memories and physical abilities of the vestiges that live inside him. Izuku’s Quirk supposedly only stores the previous users’ energy and powers. Nonetheless, it also holds the memories and consciousness of users who have died in the past.

Suppose Deku’s Quirk is able to give him both the accumulated energy and abilities of his predecessors. In that case, it is fair to assume that awakening could strengthen the bond between the boy and the vestiges. He might even be able to actively use the memories of those who wielded One for All before him to fight Shigaraki.

However, Deku could also obtain an ability similar to AFO’s, except this one would focus entirely on energy. Awakening One for All could give Deku the power to take and give energy to the people around him. This would allow Deku to save his friends, who Shigaraki has badly hurt during the conflict.

Final thoughts

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Since the beginning of My Hero Academia, it has been made clear that Bakugo is one of the most important people in Izuku’s life. Despite their rocky past, Deku still considers Katsuki as a best friend, which is why seeing his current state could cause Deku to snap. Nevertheless, if the green-haired boy breaks right now, there is a chance that his Quirk will mutate due to the stress.

Quirk awakening is one of the rarest phenomena inside the My Hero Academia universe, as a person needs to be under unimaginable stress before their powers can evolve. It is reasonable to assume that seeing Bakugo, who is like a brother to him, almost dead on the ground, could force Izuku’s powers to adapt to either help his friend or defeat the villain that hurt him.

