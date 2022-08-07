10 awesome blonde anime characters

Blonde anime characters really do shine the brightest in their respective series.

Since the vast majority of people have dark hair, it's easy to see why blondes stand out. It's a rare yet natural hair color. Even in a fictional setting, these characteristics will draw attention right away.

The following list will not rank blonde anime characters in any particular order. Unfortunately, with so many great contenders, there will be notable exclusions like Denki Kaminari and Vinsmoke Sanji.

Whether it's Clare or Edward Elric, these blonde anime characters have all the fun

10) Armin Arlert (Attack on Titan)

Armin isn't a skilled fighter like Eren Yeager or Mikasa Ackerman. Of course, the frontline isn't where he needs to be. Instead, he takes on the Titans by using his genius intellect. Over the course of the series, his strategic mindset proved to be a valuable asset for the Survey Corps.

There is a world far beyond the walls that Armin wants to explore. Unfortunately, the remnants of humanity don't share this sentiment as Armin would regularly get bullied for his curious behavior.

While he didn't have that many friends growing up, Armin's relationship with Eren and Mikasa was among the few heartwarming moments in Attack on Titan.

9) Mary Saotome (Kakegurui)

Hyakkaou Private Academy is a gambler's heaven and hell. Powerful families send their spoiled rich children here and by doing so, they can learn how to read a person and steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

Mary Saotome has always been a fierce underdog in this series. She started off as a relatively normal person, but like most characters, she was eventually sucked into a swirling vortex of madness. Even so, Mary is a very skilled gambler who can turn an entire game around.

This blonde anime character quickly became a breakout character. She might seem overly confident, but she usually backs up her boasts. Mary even has a spin-off series dedicated to her.

8) Kisuke Urahara (Bleach)

Most people would be familiar with the "dumb blonde" trope. Of course, that certainly doesn't apply to Kisuke Urahara, despite his laidback demeanor. This blonde anime character is dangerously intelligent.

A former captain of the Gotei 13 military, this underworld resident was forced into exile in the human world. Eventually, Urahara was responsible for training Ichigo Kurosaki and his newfound spiritual powers. He proves himself to be an instrumental ally on more than one occasion.

While he does provide comic relief, Urahara is a very serious fighter. Coupled with that, he is arguably the most intelligent person in the series. This blonde anime character really does get lost in his books.

7) Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Without a doubt, Usagi Tsukino is the prototype for blonde anime characters. Sailor Moon is a popular series that redefined the concept of magical girls. Unsurprisingly, it drew a very large female audience.

Usagi seems like a normal teenage girl dealing with high school problems. However, that all changed when she met Luna, the magical cat. It turns out that Usagi must save the Earth and become Sailor Moon.

Blonde anime characters often wear red and blue since these colors go well together. Usagi is a prime example of why primary color designs work. In fact, she definitely stands out from the crowd, even in a school uniform.

6) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

This iconic protagonist doesn't need any further introduction, as even the most casual anime fans can recognize him from a mile away.

Naruto may seem like a typical blonde anime character who lacks intelligence. In fact, he is quite simple minded and needs basic explanations to understand anything. However, that's only because he prefers a tactile learning experience. Throughout the series, Naruto quickly picks up on various jujutsu arts.

This powerful ninja went from being a social outcast to ruling over his entire village. However, Naruto spent many years trying to be accepted by everybody. Despite the demon fox sealed within him, he manifested his powers for good and saved everybody in the end.

5) Artoria Pendragon (Fate/Stay Night)

Many know her as Saber, but there are technically several of them in the Fate series. For clarity's sake, she'll just be referred to as Artoria Pendragon here.

She is certainly one of Fate's most recognizable characters, having been on the app icon for Fate/Grand Order. Artoria is also heavily featured in some of the animes like Fate/Zero and Fate/Stay Night.

This blonde anime character has all of the characteristics of a good hero, such as honor and determination. No matter the Holy Grail War, she is someone that everyone can root for.

4) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood)

It's always nice to see a healthy relationship between two brothers. More often than not, sibling rivalries drive several anime plots, but that isn't the case in Fullmetal Alchemist. In fact, Edward is quite protective of his younger brother Alphonse.

This blonde anime character wanted to bring his mother back to life, but the failed experiment resulted in him losing his arm and leg. Of course, this setback didn't stop him in the slightest. By the age of 12, he had because a State Alchemist, the youngest in recorded history.

Edward might be stubborn, but he also has a strong will. Aside from recovering his brother's body, his search for the Philsopher's Stone is what drives him.

3) Clare (Claymore)

There are more than enough blonde anime characters to go around in the Claymore series. Of course, the main protagonist should be the one soaking up the sun. Clare is a strong female warrior who relies on her skill with a sword, along with other special abilities.

At the start of her series, she was considered a failed experiment and ranked dead last in her organization. Nonetheless, she proved herself to be a very scrappy fighter, with her determination leading the way.

There are plenty of blonde anime characters that are good with a sword. However, very few can match Clare in her bloodshed and brutality.

2) Dio Brando (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure is a long-running series broken up into multiple parts. Dio Brando is the beloved villain of Parts 1 and 3. Nonetheless, his monstrous legacy can be felt everywhere.

This blonde anime character is the breakout villain of the series. As evident from the attached clip, Dio is a very ambitious man with a hunger for power and a thirst for violence. His bitter rivalry with the Joestar family drives the main conflict.

The series features stands, which are spiritual manifestation of their users. Unsurprisingly, Dio represents his global ambitions with The World, giving him the ability to stop time. This makes him a very menacing threat in his pursuit of power.

1) Android 18 (Dragon Ball series)

Back in the Dragon Ball Z era, Dr. Gero created several powerful robots to fight Goku. Android 18 was originally a murderous threat to humanity. Of course, she eventually fell in love with Krillin and the rest is history.

This blonde anime character knows how to throw a punch and a kick. Even in Dragon Ball Super, Android 18 is still a formidable opponent and retains her prowess. While she is very cold and calculating, she also clearly loves her family.

Her popularity has endured for the last few decades now. Despite being a supporting character at best, Android 18 gets a lot of love in fanart and artwork. She doesn't get the most screentime, but she always shines in her scenes.

