Female characters in anime, especially shonen anime, once saw the most negligible character development or even writing effort. Authors tended to pay little attention to female characters, mainly because of the shonen demographic, where young men are the target audience. But in recent years, female characters in anime have seen a tremendous rise in relevance and power.

New-gen series are truly elevating this to its next level. Many series such as Black Clover, Seven Deadly Sins, One Piece, and more have adapted to the times and present plenty of examples of strong female characters in anime.

Here are the 15 strongest female characters in anime, ranked:

Disclaimer: The following information contains some manga spoilers for the associated series and is the author's opinion.

Characters with a contemporary presence comprise the 15 strongest female characters in anime

15) Izumi Curtis

Izumi Curtis as seen in the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime (Image via studio Bones)

Kicking off the list is Izumi Curtis, who is characterized as very tough and strong throughout the Fullmetal Alchemist series. One of her major strengths is her ability to survive in any wilderness, even in harsh, snowy tundras. She's not only one of the strongest female characters in anime but also one of the strongest overall within her series.

14) Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece's femme fatale barely squeaks onto the list, thanks to her unique fighting style and status as a Shichibukai. Boa Hancock is simultaneously one of the series' most beautiful and strongest women, proving that authors don't need to choose between one or the other. She's undoubtedly one of the strongest female characters in anime.

13) Mirko

Mirko as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via studio Bones)

The Rabbit Hero: Mirko (Rumi Usagiyama) is undoubtedly one of My Hero Academia's strongest women, if not the strongest. She's the highest-ranking female pro hero in Japan and is stronger than many of her male colleagues. Like Boa Hancock, she is also designed with a femme fatale look, proving that the strongest female characters in anime can also be beautiful.

12) Biscuit Krueger

Biscuit as seen in the Hunter x Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

During her time as a mentor to Hunter x Hunter's protagonist, Gon Freecs, Biscuit Krueger undoubtedly proves herself as one of the strongest characters in the series. Her massive, muscular form is interchangeable with a more dainty, petite frame, proving female characters in anime can have it all. She undoubtedly ranks amongst the 15 strongest in the medium.

11) Tier Harribel

Harribel as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tier Harribel from Bleach is ranked as the Third Espada in Sosuke Aizen's army, making her the third strongest of the group overall. Her Spiritual Power is incredibly immense, dwarfing that of many other characters, both male and female, in the series. Her skills in hand-to-hand combat and with a sword solidify her rank amongst the strongest female characters in anime.

10) Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa as seen in the Attack on Titan anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Attack on Titan's Mikasa Ackerman is kicking off the top ten, who is second only to the legendary Levi Ackerman within her series. Whether human or Titan, she's shown capable of killing any enemy who stands before her without fear or doubt.

There's no argument against her being the strongest woman in her series, and while placement may differ, she's a universal candidate for the 15 strongest female characters in anime.

9) Retsu Unohana

Retsu as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach's Retsu Unohana is a hostile force to be reckoned with, though fans of the anime series only may not be aware of it. Within the manga, Retsu is revealed to have been the previous bearer of the Kenpachi title, indicating who the strongest Shinigami of that generation is.

This alone should speak volumes of how strong she is to both fans of the Bleach series and those who have minimal exposure to it. Her status as one of the strongest in a series filled with capable fighters further solidifies her inclusion among anime's strongest female characters.

8) Kale

Kale as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super's Kale serves as the Broly of Universe 7's twin universe, Universe 6. She possesses the same Legendary Super Saiyan power as he does and is proven to be just as vital during her bout with Goku. While her timid personality may have some questioning her inclusion, there's little doubt she's one of the 15 strongest female characters in anime.

7) Yamato

Yamato as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Beginning the upper half of the entrants is One Piece's Yamato, daughter of Kaido, one of the strongest characters in the series and all anime. She uses Advanced Conqueror's Haki and the standard forms of Observation and Armament Haki. Additionally, her Devil Fruit belongs to a classification widely regarded as one of the most generally powerful types.

Yamato is a natural-born fighter thanks to her lineage, and it shows throughout the series, primarily through being able to stand her ground against Kaido. There's little doubt if any at all, that she ranks as one of the 15 strongest female characters in anime.

6) Sakura Haruno

Sakura as seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's Sakura Haruno was, at one time, dubbed the most useless anime character of all time, especially during the early stages of the story. However, towards the ending of Naruto and throughout Boruto, she begins proving her strength and relevance with plenty of relevant contributions and victories.

While she's still not the strongest female character in anime, she undoubtedly ranks among the top 15, despite the unnecessary hate she receives.

5) Merlin

Merlin as seen in the Seven Deadly Sins anime (Image via Studio Deen/A-1 Pictures)

The Seven Deadly Sins series has a respectable number of strong female characters within its story, but Merlin is undoubtedly the highlight. Her skills and strength in magic are categorized as being omniscient and omnipotent, with her being the sole survivor of a mighty city of mages.

While she is a somewhat dainty figure, her true strength and power lie in her magic abilities, which allow her to do nearly anything imaginable. Although physically weaker than many other entrants here, her magic powers skyrocket her into one of the strongest female characters in anime.

4) Big Mom

Big Mom as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The second One Piece entry on this list, Big Mom, is one of the four Yonko regarded as the most influential pirates on the Grand Line. Although old, her power doesn't wane in age, and she's still one of the strongest, tankiest characters in the series, let alone women.

Her Soul-Soul Fruit powers allow her to cut lifespans short, making her even more deadly than she would be with just her ridiculous strength directly. There's little doubt she ranks amongst the 15 strongest female characters in anime.

3) Mereoleona Vermillion

Mereoleona as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover is widely praised for its female characters' writing, a vast majority of whom are well developed, strong, and genuinely good characters. Mereoleona Vermillion is no exception and is given the additional distinction of being the strongest character in the series for a vast majority of its run thus far.

She's an absolute powerhouse who can take just as much punishment as she's able to dish out, solidifying her as one of the 15 strongest female characters in anime.

2) Tatsumaki

Tatsumaki as seen in the One-Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

As an esper, One-Punch Man's Tatsumaki is incredibly strong despite her dainty, petite figure. She's recognized as one of the most powerful heroes in the series, with an official ranking of second overall, mirroring her entry here on this list.

Within One-Punch Man, she's the most powerful esper in the history of humanity and is treated as the ultimate weapon of the Hero Association. It's believed that there are no conventional methods or means which can kill her successfully, which thoroughly justifies her high rank among the 15 strongest female characters in anime.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya as seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Finally, the title of the strongest female character in anime undoubtedly goes to Naruto's final villain, Kaguya Otsutsuki. She's the progenitor of chakra and a powerful foe from another world, explaining her incredibly powerful techniques seen during her time in the series.

While she was once shown to be kind, this eventually gave way to her desire to possess all chakra in the world, making her a cruel, ravenous enemy to humankind. She's one of the most powerful fighters in the series, and her fight against Team 7 is one of the most difficult the group has ever had to face.

She is definitely the current holder of the title of the strongest female character in anime.

