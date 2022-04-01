10 facts every One Piece fan should know about Sanji

One Piece’s Sanji Vinsmoke is an incredibly divisive character, both within the One Piece fanbase and in the general anime and manga communities. His perverse antics get on the nerves of many, while his plentiful moments of redemption and genuine sincerity redeem him in the eyes of others.

Regardless of how One Piece fans feel about him, he’s an integral character to the story as one of Luffy’s most trusted men. Likewise, the One Piece story has revealed many facts about him that every fan should know.

Here are ten facts every One Piece fan should know about Sanji.

Fighting style origins and personal philosophies are Sanji facts every One Piece fan should know

1) He’s a Modified Human

Lineage factors affect the genetic blueprint of every living being (Image via Toei Animation)

Like his siblings, Sanji is one of the only Modified Humans in all of One Piece. Their father, Vinsmoke Judge, was part of a scientific group which discovered Lineage Factors, called the blueprints of life. He and his siblings then had their Lineage Factors modified by their father to make them superhuman soldiers.

2) He’s technically a prince

Sanji in his Mr. Prince disguise (Image via Toei Animation)

When Sanji calls himself Mr. Prince during the Alabasta arc, it’s not entirely a lie. Much later in One Piece, it’s revealed he is indeed a prince of the Germa 66 Kingdom. While his ostracization from his family would result in him never assuming command of the nation, he nevertheless is still, a prince.

3) He only fights with his feet so he can cook

Part of the reason Sanji’s fighting style centers exclusively around kicks is so he can keep his hands safe. This is key to both his identity and role in One Piece, being the ship’s chef.

4) He and Zoro fight because of clashing philosophies

While fans often wonder why he and Zoro so frequently butt heads, there’s actually a simple explanation. Their philosophies regarding women are completely incongrous with one another, with one feeling women should be treated specially and different than men, and the other believing they’re equals. This plays into each of their unique and tragic backstories.

5) His name was originally going to be Naruto

The eponymous protagonist of Masashi Kishimoto's hit manga series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When One Piece author Eiichiro Oda was originally writing the One Piece story, he wanted Sanji’s character to be named Naruto. However, having already written for Shonen Jump, he knew the magazine was planning to publish Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto manga soon.

As a result, he changed the character’s name to Sanji out of respect for Kishimoto’s series.

6) His mother inspired him to be a cook

One of the major influences on Sanji’s upbringing, morals, and love for cooking was his mother, Sora Vinsmoke. She was bedridden for most of his childhood, and was often visited by him and would eat his, often disgusting, food.

Regardless of how it actually tasted, she always encouraged him to express himself and do whatever he loved, including cooking.

7) He considers Zeff his real father

In a heartfelt speech after rescuing his birth family during the Whole Cake Island arc, Sanji reveals to Judge that he considers Red-Leg Zeff his true father. The admission is a long-time coming, and serves as a perfect cherry-on-top to the extra backstory he receives during the arc.

8) His dream is find the All Blue

While it’s not as talked about as the dreams of other Straw Hats, Sanji does have a reason for sailing the Grand Line. He wants to find the All Blue, the fabled sea where marine life from all four oceans can be found.

There are many theories as to how this will come about, but regardless of how it happens, fans can count on him to find it by One Piece’s end.

9) His hair is blonde because of the initially-failed modifications

Sanji is the only Vinsmoke child to have a hair color similar to that of his parents. This is a result of his Lineage Factor modifications not taking effect in the pre-birth stages, instead manifesting later on in life.

This is also why he is much more emotional than his siblings, and doesn’t show the same ruthlessness his brothers in particular do.

10) His character is inspired by Steve Buscemi in Reservoir Dogs

Steve Buscemi in Reservoir Dogs (left) and Sanji as seen in the series' anime (right) (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finally, many One Piece fans have often thought that Sanji’s character was inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio. However, in a shocking twist, author Eiichiro Oda once revealed that he’s actually inspired by Steve Buscemi’s appearance in the movie Reservoir Dogs.

While this may seem ridiculous, the two do look awfully similar when compared side-by-side.

