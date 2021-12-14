Twitter wants One Piece character 'Sanji' cancelled for harassing women in the manga

One Piece fans on Twitter have once more decided to address Sanji’s character flaws as they relate to Sanji’s treatment of women. Surprisingly, this isn’t a result of One Piece Chapter 1031’s development where Sanji seemingly hit a woman. This was later resolved in One Piece Chapter 1034, where it’s confirmed Sanji didn’t hit the woman.

Regardless, One Piece Twitter seems to be taking great offense to Sanji’s ogling of women throughout the series. This has happened many times before, yet the discussion begins anew every time.

Follow along as we cover all the major One Piece Twitter contributions to this divisive topic.

Fans cite Sanji’s childhood dream and more for cancel-worthy character flaws

A community divided

Patrice Étienne @Patricetienne1 Hancock(29 year old/Adult) falling in love / acting weird with a 17 year old teen is not acceptable. You must have the same energy for all the characters in One Piece. Hancock(29 year old/Adult) falling in love / acting weird with a 17 year old teen is not acceptable. You must have the same energy for all the characters in One Piece. https://t.co/hhdROKKpMt

One Piece’s Sanji is yet again in trouble with the Twitter community, as fans cite his childhood dream and other events as reasons to cancel the character.

Sage @seastonesage



I'm not suggesting that assault can't be in manga, I'm saying that sanji has no social consequences for his behaviour.



He harasses women without loosing value to his friends.



More specifically: T.D.A @tdeelab @Patricetienne1 trying to defend Sanji's perverse behaviour is sad especially when it comes to touching Nami's body. It also sends the wrong message when it comes to treatment of women. You should also realise how those kind of scenes make people feel. 👇 #ONEPIECE .@Patricetienne1 trying to defend Sanji's perverse behaviour is sad especially when it comes to touching Nami's body. It also sends the wrong message when it comes to treatment of women. You should also realise how those kind of scenes make people feel. 👇 #ONEPIECE https://t.co/ZIwN4XH2YQ I whole heartedly stand by what I said.I'm not suggesting that assault can't be in manga, I'm saying that sanji has no social consequences for his behaviour.He harasses women without loosing value to his friends.More specifically: twitter.com/tdeelab/status… I whole heartedly stand by what I said.I'm not suggesting that assault can't be in manga, I'm saying that sanji has no social consequences for his behaviour.He harasses women without loosing value to his friends.More specifically: twitter.com/tdeelab/status… https://t.co/L3RSh5qHxv

This seems to have all started with a prominent community member’s recent livestream, which showcased a round table discussion between various well-known community members. Twitter user @seastonesage in particular cited Sanji’s childhood dream of wanting to spy on n*ked girls as extremely problematic.

(Joe) Three Skull Theories @TypicalJAnt This is the last thing I'll say on this topic



People saying, 'if you are mad, cancel Sanji', are deflecting from the point



We aren't mad with Sanji's character, we are mad at the people defending or denying the flaws in Sanji's character



No, whataboutisms don't make it ok. This is the last thing I'll say on this topicPeople saying, 'if you are mad, cancel Sanji', are deflecting from the pointWe aren't mad with Sanji's character, we are mad at the people defending or denying the flaws in Sanji's character No, whataboutisms don't make it ok.

Sage then went on to describe how Brook at least always asks for permission and consent, whereas Sanji will approach women without permission. Sage was quoted as saying Sanji’s “lecherous jokes about essentially harassing women” as being the main problem. Sage followed this up with the Brook juxtaposition.

K1K2 @k_princy_

And million other manga are just as bad

This happens when you are being selective with your approach of FICTIONAL CHARACTER OF A FICTIONAL STORY SMH @seastonesage Sanji is bad but brook is okay?And million other manga are just as badThis happens when you are being selective with your approach of FICTIONAL CHARACTER OF A FICTIONAL STORY SMH @seastonesage Sanji is bad but brook is okay?And million other manga are just as bad This happens when you are being selective with your approach of FICTIONAL CHARACTER OF A FICTIONAL STORY SMH https://t.co/PMZJf2APYl

This has led many fans to point out that criticizing Sanji and praising Brook seems somewhat inconsistent in terms of character treatment. In addition, fans are citing cultural differences and comparing Sanji to other anime. Sage responded to this by essentially saying that argument is irrelevant, and cultural differences shouldn’t prevent character critique.

Patrice Étienne @Patricetienne1 By Zorofanboys logic, Nami and Robin assaulted Momo

and no Robin is not Momo's Mother By Zorofanboys logic, Nami and Robin assaulted Momoand no Robin is not Momo's Mother https://t.co/SMLCqeJzri

An interesting point many fans have brought up is the lack of discussion of Nami and Momonosuke and Robin and Momonosuke’s interactions. Momonosuke displays similar perverse intent as a child, yet the Twitter community doesn’t reprimand him for it. In addition, Nami and Robin enable this behavior consistently, yet the two women have escaped criticism as well.

Rahul Op👑♣️ @RahuLaughtale97 It's insane how instead of hyping sanji up after the last iconic and important moment in the last chapter there's such huge amount of slander towards him.



This really makes me realise why sanji is the best character in one piece.

Rent free always. It's insane how instead of hyping sanji up after the last iconic and important moment in the last chapter there's such huge amount of slander towards him.This really makes me realise why sanji is the best character in one piece.Rent free always. https://t.co/lhP6DzLMEV

In summation

It seems the entire One Piece community is getting sucked into this debate, with nearly every corner of the One Piece hashtag occupied by it. Nevertheless, the series will march forward with One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond.

Regardless of your opinion, clearly, everyone involved in this debate is doing so out of love for the series. If people didn’t care about One Piece or Sanji, they wouldn’t critique or defend him and the series’ characterization of him thus far.

While discussions about fictional characters can draw divisive lines (especially around these topics), it’s important to remember sexual assault in real life is unacceptable, period. If you or a friend feel like a victim, be sure to reach out to the relevant authoritative figures and the following international support systems.

https://www.rainn.org/

National US Sexual Assault Hotline (available 24/7/365): 1-800-656-4673

https://ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html (collection of various international sexual assault support systems)

