10 highest ranked cadets in Attack on Titan's 104th Training Corps

Many of Attack on Titan’s central characters first meet each other during their time in the 104th Training Corps. The Training Corps is Paradis’ primary production of new soldiers in Attack on Titan, with the top ten receiving an exclusive privilege.

This exclusive privilege is to join the Military Police and live an easy and safe life within the Inner Walls of Attack on Titan’s central setting. Amongst Attack on Titan’s core cast, only one of them chooses this path, with the rest opting for the Survey Corps.

Here are the ten highest ranked cadets in Attack on Titan’s 104th Training Corps.

10) Historia Reiss

Known then as Krista Lenz, Historia rounds out the 104th Training Corps top ten cadets in Attack on Titan. She’s more than capable in combat, primarily seen in Attack on Titan’s third season, and has the fierce personality a soldier needs.

9) Sasha Blouse

Despite causing trouble early on, Sasha Blouse ranks ninth amongst the 104ths best ten cadets. She’s an incredibly unique character in Attack on Titan, being a fan-favorite and a deadly force when fighting both Titans and humans.

8) Connie Springer

Often the resident nervous wreck of Attack on Titan, Connie Springer manages to stay composed enough throughout training to rank eighth in the top ten. His combat skills are solid, only growing as the series progresses beyond his trainee days.

7) Marco Bott

Despite dying early on in the series, Marco Bott was an extremely skilled fighter and soldier. He was also a close friend of Jean Kirstein, and the two seemed to compliment each other's strengths and weaknesses incredibly well. Sadly, his early death, the result of human intervention, is not indicative of his strength as a soldier.

6) Jean Kirstein

Despite being extremely combative and unconfident as a fresh soldier, Jean eventually blossoms into a leader, realizing the potential within him, ranking him sixth.

Despite gaming the ranking system to ensure his top ten spot while slacking off, he eventually matures beyond this mindset after joining the Survey Corps.

5) Eren Yeager

Series protagonist Eren Yeager serves as an antithesis to Jean during their time in the Training Corps. The former hones his Titan-killing skills to join the Survey Corps and kill Titans, whereas the latter is trying to ensure a spot in the Military Police.

Shockingly, both join the Survey Corps and later become close friends.

4) Annie Leonhart

As one of three Marleyan Warrior candidates in the 104th, Annie understandably ranks quite high among them. This experience with military training is nowhere near her first, making it almost a walk in the park before she joins the Military Police.

3) Bertholdt Hoover

Like Annie, Bertholdt Hoover is also a Marleyan Warrior candidate who is no stranger to military training. Also like his friend and secret love interest, he ranks extremely high, thanks to his familiarity with training in a military context.

2) Reiner Braun

The third, final, and highest-ranking Marleyan Warrior candidate to infiltrate the corps is Reiner Braun. His Titan is extremely combat centric, as was his training to inherit the Armored Titan when he was younger. As a result, he shines out amongst all other recruits, even his fellow infiltrators.

1) Mikasa Ackerman

Last but certainly not least, Mikasa Ackerman is ranked as the number one cadet who trained in the 104th. Her skills and drive are incredible, even outranking those with prior military training experience. Her familial powers as an Ackerman make this possible, and she maintains her number one role throughout the series.

