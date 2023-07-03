Attack on Titan Season 4 part 3 part 2 trailer reveals Mikasa's final words to Eren

With Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 releasing its first trailer, the anime gave fans a glimpse of what they could expect from its final installment. The hint was initially revealed when the key visual was released. Additionally, the trailer included the hint, further confirming for fans that the anime will faithfully adapt the original manga ending.

Ever since the announcement of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3, fans have been left confused about whether the anime will have an anime-original ending or the manga ending. Since then, fans have been trying to debunk every hint given out by the anime.

However, it seems like all the questions have finally been answered.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 shows the main cast of the anime fight against Eren Yeager while he is in his Founding Titan form

The key visual of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 was released back in May 2023. The key visual had a text at the top that read, "I'll see you later, Eren." This was originally Mikasa's final dialogue with Eren in the manga. Thus, fans were convinced that the anime, unlike popular belief, was set to adapt the ending from the manga.

Two months after that, the anime finally released the trailer for the final installment. The trailer shows the main cast of the anime fight against Eren Yeager while he is in his Founding Titan form. From the scenes that are shown in the trailer, it seems evident that the anime is set to follow the story in the manga as they remain unchanged from the manga illustrations.

Eren Yeager as seen in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Other than that, the most crucial hint the anime gives us in the trailer is Mikasa's voiceover. She says the words, "I'll see you later, Eren," which is one of her most significant dialogues from the manga's climax. Thus, fans can now say with certainty that the anime will be adapting the manga's ending.

That said, there is still a small possibility that the anime studio is actively trying to trick its fanbase into believing that the anime is set to take the manga route. However, when the anime will finally be released, it might showcase an altogether new ending, albeit it is highly unlikely.

How fans reacted to the new trailer

dAemond🐉🧝‍♂️ @sascott14 @animetv_jp Just change the ending that’s all we want @animetv_jp Just change the ending that’s all we want

While the trailer was giving big hints about the ending being the same as the manga's climax, there were still several fans who wanted to anime to have an original ending. That said, several fans opposed the idea as they loved the ending created by mangaka Hajime Isayama.

Many fans of the anime wanted the animation studio to follow the original ending from the manga as they were hoping for many scenes to get finally animated. They were excited to finally witness those scenes in action and did not want the studio to stray off the manga story path.

Lastly, there were some anime fans who were glad that the anime was finally ending. Attack on Titan: The Final Season began back in 2021. However, the anime is yet to finish airing as MAPPA kept bifurcating the story into parts. With the anime's final installment set to release, the anime will finally come to an end.

