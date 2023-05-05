Since the beginning of Attack on Titan: The Final Season, fans have been left with questions about Eren's drastic actions. While many fans chose to defend him by claiming that his actions were necessary and justified, others genuinely felt that the protagonist had crossed the line on several occasions and needed to be stopped.

With the rise of AI in recent times, it has become more and more common to ask questions to chatbots like ChatGPT. We have done the same here, as we asked ChatGPT if Eren's actions were justified in Attack on Titan, and the AI's response was quite unexpected.

ChatGPT takes a neutral stance on Eren's actions in Attack on Titan

ChatGPT’s response to the aforementioned question was as follows:

The answer to whether Eren's actions were justified in Attack on Titan is subjective and depends on individual perspectives.

On one hand, some viewers may argue that Eren's actions were justified because he was trying to protect his friends and loved ones from the threat of the Titans. Eren also believed that the only way to ensure the survival of humanity was by taking drastic measures, such as unleashing the power of the Founding Titan and using it to destroy the enemy.

From the very onset, the AI tried to take a neutral stance on the matter due to how complicated the situation was and commenced its response by stating that whether Eren's actions were justified is a subjective matter, as it would depend on how an individual perceives the situation.

ChatGPT then started to share the perspective of viewers who felt that Eren's actions were justified. From what the AI could understand, Eren was trying to protect his friends and loved ones from the hate they were facing from the world.

Thus, he needed to take drastic actions to stop Eldians from being ostracized, which is why he needed to unleash the power of the Founding Titan and cause the rumbling, using it to destroy the enemy, i.e., the rest of humanity.

Then ChatGPT started sharing the perspective of the viewers who did not think Eren's actions were justified. As per the AI, Eren's actions were far from justified considering how his decision led to the deaths of countless innocent lives, including children and non-combatants.

On the other hand, others may argue that Eren's actions were not justified because they resulted in the loss of countless innocent lives, including those of civilians who had no involvement in the conflict. Some viewers may also believe that there were alternative solutions that could have been explored before resorting to such extreme measures.

In addition, several viewers believe that Eren could have come up with alternative solutions, which could have been far more diplomatic. Ultimately, ChatGPT concluded that Attack on Titan was a complex story with a lot of grey areas, with each character's actions and motivations fueled by their views of the world.

It's important to note that Attack on Titan is a complex story with a lot of gray areas, and the characters' motivations and actions are often ambiguous and open to interpretation. Ultimately, whether or not Eren's actions were justified is up to each viewer to decide based on their own values and beliefs.

Thus, it is difficult to say whether Eren's actions in the series were justified or not, as one's perspective on the same could change based on their situation, values, and beliefs.

