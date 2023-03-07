Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 ending could ruin everything

Now that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 has premiered its first part, fans of the series are hyped to see the final installment of the franchise. While it is set to premiere in Fall 2023, many have already begun speaking about it.

Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan manga reached its conclusion back in 2021, following which it was met with a lot of negative responses. While a lot of fans liked the ending as well, the sheer number of people who disliked the conclusion caused the Mangaka to apologize for his error, sparking rumors of an altered ending for the anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga.

Why the Attack on Titan ending could ruin the anime

Disappointing manga ending

The conclusion of the Attack on Titan manga saw Eren successfully committing genocide, as he killed about 80% of the total world population. To stop Eren's tyranny from extending any further, Mikasa was forced to kill him, following which Eren spoke to Armin through his mind.

Within that astral plane, Eren revealed how he had planned to become a mass murderer so that the "devils of Paradis" could stop him and be called heroes in the coming era. People will finally accept Eldians, and even if they don't, they will not have the manpower to oppose them in war.

Eren as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As per fans, this was a horrible plan as it was a huge gamble, given how many people Eren had to massacre for this plan to come to fruition. He not only killed his enemies. but also innocent bystanders and acquaintances he met along the way, including Ramzi and his brother Halil.

Even if one were to completely ignore Eren's plan for genocide, the way he proclaimed his love for Mikasa did not do anyone justice after the way he treated her in their last encounter.

The storytelling has contradicted itself, all the while trying to reason that it was the only way for Eren. Nevertheless, fans have opposed it, wanting to see an altered ending to the anime.

However, if the anime does follow the same ending as that of the manga, the majority of fans could be left disappointed, which in itself could be harmful to the franchise.

Will the anime have an original ending?

Eren as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Fortunately for disappointed fans, there seems to be a possibility that Attack on Titan Final Season Final Edition Part 2 will have an original ending due to the subtle changes one can observe in the storytelling of the season.

Attack on Titan Final Season Final Edition Part 2 started off with one of the anime's first scenes, where Mikasa could be seen waking up Eren. In this scene, Eren can be seen crying, similar to that in the original.

However, there is quite some difference in the background between the two scenes, which MAPPA might not have done unless there was a reason behind it.

Mikasa as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In reality, there was no such scene supposed to be placed at this point in the manga, which could be an indication of an alternative ending in the anime.

This might also be the reason why Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 had to be separated into two halves, to focus much more on the second part. Nevertheless, the same hasn't been confirmed yet and fans might have to wait until Fall 2023 to learn the same.

