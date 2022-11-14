Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 key visual sparks outrage over Mappa's treatment of Mikasa

On Sunday, November 13, MAPPA revealed the new key visual for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3. With the anime set to be released in 2023, fans were elated to receive new information on the anime. However, a good majority of fans were left disappointed by the key visual due to MAPPA's treatment of Mikasa.

As MAPPA is doing a wonderful job with Attack on Titan, the fanbase has had a wonderful experience with WIT Studio for the first three seasons. Thus, when compared to WIT Studio, MAPPA's work on Attack on Titan: Final Season is often scrutinized by fans. One example of that is the criticism regarding Mikasa in the new key visual.

Attack on Titan fans wanted MAPPA to emulate the manga covers of either volume 31 or 33

🌈⟭⟬Unna⁷⟬⟭🌈|EMA|StillAlive| @alphacuiter



MAPPA YOU JUST HAD TO MAKE MIKASA FACE EREN

THE MANGA COVER WAS SO GOOD

I WOULDN'T HAVE MINDED IF YALL LITERALLY COPIED THAT How are their hair defying gravityMAPPA YOU JUST HAD TO MAKE MIKASA FACE ERENTHE MANGA COVER WAS SO GOODI WOULDN'T HAVE MINDED IF YALL LITERALLY COPIED THAT How are their hair defying gravityMAPPA YOU JUST HAD TO MAKE MIKASA FACE ERENTHE MANGA COVER WAS SO GOOD 😖I WOULDN'T HAVE MINDED IF YALL LITERALLY COPIED THAT https://t.co/xElb0e5UF1

With the announcement that a special event was set to take place for the anime, fans believed that they would finally get a Mikasa-centric key visual where she would be facing Eren, who is in his Founding Titan form.

michaela @crimsonarmin mappa when i ask them for a mikasa centric key visual mappa when i ask them for a mikasa centric key visual https://t.co/0SnVskS40V

meowmuna @mikasamybae1 Mappa why is it so hard for yall to give us a Mikasa centric kv?? Mappa why is it so hard for yall to give us a Mikasa centric kv?? https://t.co/HwFMjchhmw

Many fans wanted MAPPA to emulate the manga covers of either volume 31 or 33, where Mikasa takes center stage as she looks at Eren.

Fazan @MIKASACKERMANBF I’m really hoping for a key visual where Mikasa is looking at Eren I’m really hoping for a key visual where Mikasa is looking at Eren https://t.co/WmrN05ZnF1

Mikasa is set to play a huge role in Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3, and thus fans believed that the new key visual should have been Mikasa-centric. Instead, they were provided with a key visual with the Alliance swirling around the Founding Titan with the help of their ODM Gear.

issa phae @mizphantasm mappa when you ask them to put mikasa in the front of a key visual mappa when you ask them to put mikasa in the front of a key visual https://t.co/vLdH1qbAfq

issa phae @mizphantasm i love how everyone collectively agrees that the next poster/key visual for aot needs to be mikasa standing before eren’s founding titan like this i love how everyone collectively agrees that the next poster/key visual for aot needs to be mikasa standing before eren’s founding titan like this https://t.co/J0Datpf7wS

A good number of fans wanted MAPPA to make a similar key visual to the anime's season 1 or final season part 1, where Eren in his Founding Titan form would look down at Mikasa.

Keane @keaneebsary I’m generally not a hater and anyone who knows me knows I love almost everything MAPPA puts out but man is that key visual just hard to look at, it’s messy in what you’re trying to look at and the fire makes everything so much worse. The only thing I can hope for is a Mikasa one I’m generally not a hater and anyone who knows me knows I love almost everything MAPPA puts out but man is that key visual just hard to look at, it’s messy in what you’re trying to look at and the fire makes everything so much worse. The only thing I can hope for is a Mikasa one

Even if fans were to ignore MAPPA's treatment of Mikasa in the key visual, many did not like how the key visual looked in its entirety. People found it to be messy with the composition seeming completely out of proportion.

Marie @TheNinjaSheeep @Maci_rambles Oh, yes, also that. I don’t understand why there’s no details in at least in Armin and Mikasa’s close up, they are in the center of the composition and the absence if details is so disappointing. @Maci_rambles Oh, yes, also that. I don’t understand why there’s no details in at least in Armin and Mikasa’s close up, they are in the center of the composition and the absence if details is so disappointing.

They did not like the fact that despite Mikasa and Armin being given close-ups, their faces weren't detailed enough. As for the characters in the background, Jean and Connie were looking clear, when they should have looked a bit blurry due to having been placed far behind in the key visual.

Thus, fans found the new key visual to be randomly designed and flat.

QuickBinger5108 @DaniyalUmair2 AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Scheduled for 2023!



More: 【New Key Visual】Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3Scheduled for 2023!More: shingeki.tv/final/ 【New Key Visual】Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3Scheduled for 2023!✨More: shingeki.tv/final/ https://t.co/mROJ2WUL8a Gotta admit, I really like this key visual but it does look a lot like a fanmade poster rather than an official one. In all honestly, I wish we got a recreation of the first Season's kv with Mikasa staring down Eren rather than Eren staring down Bert. However, I'm fine with this. twitter.com/animetv_jp/sta… Gotta admit, I really like this key visual but it does look a lot like a fanmade poster rather than an official one. In all honestly, I wish we got a recreation of the first Season's kv with Mikasa staring down Eren rather than Eren staring down Bert. However, I'm fine with this. twitter.com/animetv_jp/sta…

Even the ones who liked the key visual couldn't help but admit that the work looked more like fan-made art than an official key visual for the anime.

Nadi 🌸🕊️🌸 @Nadia_ExM This Mikasa illustration from the smartphone game looks 1000 times better than the whole Mappa key visual. Lol This Mikasa illustration from the smartphone game looks 1000 times better than the whole Mappa key visual. Lol https://t.co/6c72bVCK7k

Some fans even pointed out how the new key visual of Mikasa for Attack on Titan's smartphone game looked way more detailed than the key visual for the anime's conclusive part.

NACH〽️ @NachTiers Quit doing my favorite character like this mannn Another thing with this damn KV: Who tf keeps drawing Mikasa’s mouth a foot away from her chinQuit doing my favorite character like this mannn Another thing with this damn KV: Who tf keeps drawing Mikasa’s mouth a foot away from her chin😂 Quit doing my favorite character like this mannn https://t.co/RqzjfwNXEb

Attack on Titan fans also dislike the way MAPPA keeps making Mikasa with a big chin, as several fans pointed out how they could see no difference between the size of Mikasa's chin and that of Armin's.

Some fans even mentioned the resemblance between Mikasa's chin and that of the man in the "Giga Chad" meme. The meme features a masculine man with a distinctively big chin, the iterations of which are also available in other forms, such as Spongebob Squarepants' Squidward.

Kal @ackerache I’m sorry but that is not armin, Levi, or Mikasa I fear they do not look like that I’m sorry but that is not armin, Levi, or Mikasa I fear they do not look like that 😭😭 https://t.co/4kFOUVZ97A

It is not only Mikasa that fans dislike in the key visual, but several fans also pointed out how other characters such as Armin and Levi looked unlike themselves.

With the anime set to be released in 2023, fans can only hope that MAPPA unveils another key visual when they reveal the release date for the same.

