Doraemon to get Attack on Titan and Spy X Family crossover

The long-running kids' anime Doraemon is set to receive a crossover with two popular manga and anime series - Attack on Titan and Spy X Family. This will be a huge crossover for the anime, given the popularity of Hajime Isayama's Shingeki no Kyojin and Tatsuya Endo's Spy X Family.

While Shin-Ei Animation is currently producing Doraemon's third iteration, MAPPA is working on the final season of Attack on Titan. Meanwhile, WIT Studio and CloverWorks are busy producing Spy X Family together.

Doraemon teases crossover with Attack on Titan and Spy X Family in a newly released PV

Based on the preview made available by Shin-Ei Animation, Doraemon anime will have a crossover with Attack on Titan and Spy X Family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The preview revealed that the upcoming episode was set to contain short stories called Shinseki no Kyojin and Suppai x Family. Both of these short stories are based on Attack on Titan and Spy X Family, respectively.

The titles for the short stories are a play on words. Attack on Titan in Japanese is Shingeki no Kyojin, which sounds similar to Shinseki no Kyojin, "shinseki" meaning "relative" in Japanese. Thus, the short story's name directly translates to "the giant in the relatives."

Attack Titan and Armin from Attack on Titan, and The Forger Family from Spy X Family (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, the second short story is titled Suppai X Family, wherein the word "suppai" sounds similar to "spy." Suppai means bitter or sour in Japanese, indicating that the short story could feature a sour family or one with internal problems.

When will the crossover episode with Attack on Titan and Spy X Family be released?

Doraemon's crossover with Attack on Titan and Spy X Family is set to be released on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 5 pm on TV Asahi. The episode will also be available to watch on Netflix, albeit only in South Korea.

Doraemon as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The upcoming episode will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 am, Saturday, November 12

Central Standard Time: 2 am, Saturday, November 12

Eastern Standard Time: 3 am, Saturday, November 12

British Standard Time Time: 9 am, Saturday, November 12

Central European Time: 10 am, Saturday, November 12

Indian Standard Time: 1.30 pm, Saturday, November 12

Philippine Standard Time: 4 pm, Saturday, November 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 7 pm, Sunday, November 12

The anime is also available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. However, the episodes aren't regularly updated on the platform.

Doraemon is also available on Amazon Prime Video, although its availability may vary from country to country.

