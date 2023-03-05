Who is the Armored Titan in Attack on Titan? The wrath of Reiner Braun explained

Attack on Titan has been one of the most influential anime series ever since its premiere in 2013. The anime series is nearing the conclusion of its 10-year run, having recently debuted its last season, Part 3 episode on March 3, 2023.

Attack on Titan is about a world where people have to live in cities surrounded by three huge walls. These defenses keep Titans, creatures that consume humanity, at bay. Among them was one Titan known as the Armored Titan, and everyone questioned who the armored Titan was in Attack on Titan. This Titan is one of the strongest titans and has armored skin plates all over its body.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Reiner Braun is the Armored Titan in Attack on Titan

In Attack on Titan, there were several titans with different shapes and features. One of these titans was Armored, who first showed up in the Shiganshina Fall arc. On seeing this, fans wondered who the armored titan in Attack on Titan was, and it was none other than Reiner Braun.

The armored titan in Attack on Titan was protected by pieces of hardened skin that looked like armor plates. This armor could defend the Titan from tremendous harm, even a direct blow from a cannon or the ultrahard steel blades of ODM gear. The armor did a lot to protect the body, but it could also be used for offense. When hit, it did a lot of damage and was strong enough to break through the gates of the walls.

Attack on Titan's Armored Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Not only did the Armored Titan have the above abilities, but he also had regeneration, enhanced strength, brain function transfer, enhanced speed, and many more powers.

Putting the armored titan's ability aside, in the anime Attack on Titan, Reiner Braun was responsible for the deaths of several people. This guilt caused him physical pain and led to dissociative identity disorder. Because of this, he made up a false identity and said he was a soldier instead of a warrior. Nevertheless, before arriving in Paradis, Reiner's life in Marley was difficult at times.

Everything you need to know about Reiner Braun's wrath

Attack on Titan' s Reiner Braun (Image via MAPPA)

Reiner, a Liberian internment camp native, was born to a Marleyan father. Because Eldians and Marleyans were not allowed to be close, he was never allowed to see his father. When Reiner was a little boy, his mother pushed him to become a warrior candidate in the hopes that he would one day inherit the power of one of the Nine Titans. If he did, his father might adopt him and he would become an honorary member of the Marley family.

Upon entering the Warrior Candidate program, Reiner stood out as a unique individual. The other applicants had more strength and agility than he did. But when it was time to choose soldiers for the army, Marcel Galliard swayed people to vote for Reiner to become a Titan Shifter. This was so that he could inherit the Titans' power and start the mission to get the Founding Titan from Paradis Island.

Later, Marcel apologized and told Reiner that he was never supposed to be picked as a warrior. Marcel couldn't stand the idea of his brother Porco inheriting a Titan and dying young, so he swayed the army to Reiner's side and spoke out against Porco.

Reiner becoming armored titan (Image via MAPPA)

Naturally, this did not go well with Reiner, and it shattered the confidence that he had. After Marcel's death at the hands of the Titans, Reiner took on an authoritarian nature. Sometime later, he started to believe that his hopes for a prosperous future and a happy family were nothing more than pipe dreams.

With all of this, Reiner has gained the support of many followers all across the world. In the anime series Attack on Titan, Reiner is the most complicated and well-developed character besides Eren, and we can all see the reason for his wrath.

