Where to watch Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (subbed & dubbed)

The first episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 was released on March 4, 2023, and rode the hype train to its full glory. Part 3 of the final season will be divided into two parts, with the first released in March and the second during the second half of 2023. Fans can watch the episodes dubbed in English or Japanese with English subtitles, though the official date for the dub has not been announced yet.

Studio MAPPA is set to adapt chapters 131 to 139 in the third part of its final season, which will supposedly air on Crunchyroll. However, problems with the simulcast during the first episode have caused an international uproar, as the streaming platform maintained a tight-lipped silence regarding the delayed release.

Where can fans watch Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, reasons behind Crunchyroll's delay, and more

Attack On Titan Final Season Part 3 dropped at 12.25 am JST for Japanese viewers. However, the same has not yet been made accessible for simulcasting globally and was released several hours later. The delay in the premiere has left fans checking the website in a frenzy, especially since the streaming service has yet to make any announcements.

Although fans of Attack on Titan have speculated upon the possible reasons behind this delay, they have been unable to find a concrete reason. However, when the series arrives on Crunchyroll, fans can watch it in the subbed version and also stream it on Hulu. While the English subtitles for Attack on Titan have been made available, followers of the dubbed version have yet to receive an official date.

However, going by the last part, one can predict a tentative date. The subtitled version of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 was available when it was first released in January 2022. Following this, the dub date was revealed a month later as the dubbed version of the series started airing on February 13. Hence, fans can anticipate hearing about it at the end of March or the beginning of April. Going by past instances, the English dub might be available to watch on Toonami.

What fans can expect from Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Eren Yeager seemingly betrayed the Survey Corps and started a hostile political coup with his Jaegerists in the last moments of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. In a twist, he bonded to the parasitic, spinal cord-like entity as Gabi shot off his head, changing into the Founding Titan form, activating Wall Titans, and beginning the Rumbling.

The Wall Titans trampled over the rest of the world as a result of the Rumbling, seemingly putting an end to humanity. Viewers witnessed Armin, Mikasa, Levi, Falco, Gabby, Annie, Reiner, Hange, Jean, and their allies embark on a mission to use every tactic at their disposal to prevent their former ally from putting an end to the Rumbling. This suggests that the series may end on a bittersweet note.

Switching to subs is an excellent choice if fans need the mysteries to be clarified right away, or better still, the manga provides insight into the complete story of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa. Fans can read Hajime Isayama's bestselling series on Viz Media and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+.

