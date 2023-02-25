Attack on Titan wiki's official Twitter recently released a picture of Reiner Braun from the upcoming part 3 of season four of the anime. Reiner has consistently been one of the most emotionally vulnerable, tortured and self-reflexive characters in the franchise who has gathered a thriving fanbase among anime watchers and manga readers.

The release image is part of a promotional venture for the upcoming anime season, which is set to be the final installment in the franchise. Season 4 part 3 will be produced by Studio MAPPA and is set to air in Japan on March 4, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from the Attack of Titan series.

The new key visual of Attack on Titan's Reiner sees him sporting the standard ODM gear of Eldia

The new key visual exhibits a troubled Reiner staring into the distance with his arms folded. He is seen wearing the standard ODM gear of Eldia, emphasizing his change of sides. His scrunched eyebrows and tightness of mouth show a general sense of worry, especially for manga readers who know what awaits Reiner and his comrades.

Manga readers know how Reiner's character arc progresses from his betrayal in Attack on Titan season 2 episode 6 through his tormented attempts to come to terms with his actions to finally assisting his former enemies in opposing Eren Yeager. Initially, one of the biggest influences on Eren and the de facto leader of the Warriors sent to infiltrate Eldia, Reiner's mental health issues overwhelmed him.

He is revealed to be a man crippled with guilt, who hates himself more than he hates his enemies and desperately attempts to redeem himself. Born of an affair between an Eldian woman and a man from Marley, his desire to save his homeland turned awry. Even after becoming the Armored Titan, Reiner cannot find the strength to make a difference. His experience infiltrating the Walls leaves him disillusioned.

His comrade Marcel Gallard is eaten and defeated by the Beast Titan Zeke, leaving his confidence completely shattered. Despite this, he attempts to save his cousin Gabi from repeating his mistakes. Season 4 Part 3 will see him join hands with his former foes to stop Eren's Rumbling. Fans are excited to see his dynamic on-screen with his former comrade Annie, although the reunion will be bittersweet without the presence of Bertholdt.

Reiner's key visual takes over Twitter ahead of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3's release

Earlier in February, fans learned that season 4 part 3 will be broken into two parts. The first half is scheduled to premiere in Japan on March 4. Although the second half of part 3 hasn't been given an official release date, it is reportedly set to air later this year.

The promotional photo of Reiner has taken Twitter by storm, who cannot wait to see him in action in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3. While some fans expressed their enthusiasm by calling him a "goat" (Greatest Of All Time) or the "hottest guy" in the series, others jokingly tweeted that he looks like a "Gigachad."

