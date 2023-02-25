Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 main trailer released

The main trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 has recently been released, and fans are going berserk over it. Hype for the latest installment of Hajime Isayama's best-selling horror/political manga has been at an all-time high, with long-term anime watchers desperately clamoring for the conclusion to Eren, Mikasa, and Armin's story.

Meanwhile, manga readers have also been eagerly waiting for their favorite scenes in the story to be animated after the manga series concluded its eleven-year run on April 9, 2021, in Shonen Jump. Season 4 part 3 will be produced by Studio MAPPA and is set to air in Japan on March 4, 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 trailer reveals MAPPA studio's animation team giving their finest yet again

Part 1 of season 4 already showed Eren starting off the Rumbling with thousands of colossal Wall Titans marching on the land, seemingly attempting to destroy humanity. The ending to the previous part showed Levi, Armin, Mikasa, Reiner, Hange, and the others combining their attempts in a last-ditch effort to save the world.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 picks up from there, with the trailer showing the consequences of Eren's actions. It opens with horrified reactions from the primary characters as they witness the effects of the Rumbling from afar. Fans are offered a close-up of Reiner and Hange's faces before the scene cuts to horrified screams before the scene cuts to Eren's Founding Titan: the colossal, skeletal entity responsible for all the chaos in the world of Attack on Titan.

The trailer also shows brilliantly animated action-packed scenes, where Hange swings over with her ODM gear. In another scene, she is seen standing alone with a determined look on her face. Fans of the manga can predict what this implies. The trailer also pauses to look at Levi's bandaged face, Zeke's gorilla-like Beast Titan, and Armin's frustrated expression.

Apart from this, there are several transformation sequences, including Mikasa's desperate face as she struggles to cope with her friend's decision. The trailer ends with Eren's human face with long hair as he stares with a forlorn expression.

The AOT fandom share their enthusiasm as MAPPA releases Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 trailer

MAPPA has consistently delivered promotional content to keep up the hype for the conclusion of Attack on Titan, including hour-long specials, poster reveals, and visuals. As such, the AOT fandom has taken to Twitter after the release of the recent trailer to express their enthusiasm for the series.

While the response has been overwhelmingly positive, manga readers are more cautious, knowing the bittersweet ending of the series.

