Brand new Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 preview images used in a clever marketing strategy

According to a Twitter post by Attack on Titan Wiki, the frames from the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 sneak peek have been used in ads in Japan. The production team's clever marketing strategy has generated a lot of buzz and excitement for the upcoming release.

The official trailer for Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 was released on January 17, 2023. The third part of the anime is divided into two sections. On March 4, 2023, a one-hour special episode of the first section will air.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 preview images hinted at an 1-hour long episode

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki New Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Frames advertised in Japan New Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Frames advertised in Japan https://t.co/X7K4ZGQTa0

The tweet regarding the advertisement for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 preview images in Japan sparked a firestorm on Twitter. Every image in the advertisement depicts the images from the preview of the first cour of season 4 part 3. As already mentioned, it will be an hour-long special episode.

However, Mappa still hasn’t announced a specific date for the second part of part 3's release. They mentioned that it would be announced later this year. Mappa also stated that the anime adaptation exceeded their expectations, which is why, after consulting with the production team, they decided to split the third part in two.

What could be the benefit of following this marketing strategy?

Following the announcement of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3, fans are eagerly anticipating the conclusion of their favorite anime. The anime featuring Titans and an intriguing ensemble of characters including Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman, to name a few, is the most hyped anime of all time among weebs, and for good reason.

The anime is a masterpiece because of Hajime Isayama's brilliant point of view and creativity and Mappa's animation.

Capitalizing on the popularity of the anime, the production team made a bold decision, and it appears to be working. Attacks on Titan's fanbase have been reacting positively on social media. Fans are getting ready for the first installment of season 4 part 3. Quite naturally, it has begun to elicit an air of suspense among the fanbase.

Attack on Titan's mangaka has already completed the manga in 2021. After illustrating 130 chapters for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2, only nine chapters are left from the manga to be adapted in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3.

According to a tweet from Attack on Titan’s sound director, Masafumi Mima, the season contains a total of 35 episodes. Part 1 and Part 2 have already aired 28 episodes. So, it can be assumed that Part 3 will contain 7 episodes. With this, the 94 episodes of Attack on Titan will conclude.

