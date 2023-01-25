Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer: 5 things most of us missed

The official trailer for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 was released on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, as the anime is set to divide the third part into three parts, the first part of which was set to premiere on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12.25 am.

While it did disappoint fans that the true finale will only be released later in the year, they were excited for the same. However, throughout the 30-second trailer, the anime has depicted and hinted at several details that most fans must have missed, and thus here we will take a look at them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Attack on Titan manga.

Five things most fans missed while watching Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer

1) Eren and Mikasa's tree scene

Mikasa waking up Eren under the tree (Image via MAPPA)

The first scene in the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer shows one of young Eren and Mikasa's first scenes in the anime from back in the first episode.

While MAPPA was able to depict it in a similar way to what WIT Studio had animated, the fact that Eren is seen crying while sitting and not while after having stood up might be a hint that the upcoming season is set to feature more of Eren interacting with his past.

2) The change in perspective during a titan attack

The footprints left by the Colossal Titans during Rumbling (Image via MAPPA)

The second scene from the trailer is of the Rumbling as Eren is seen leading the Colossal Titans in his Founding Titan form. The scene from the trailer shows people suffering and running in despair as they try to escape the destruction.

The scene pans from below to the eye level of the titans, as it seems like the upcoming part 1 of the final part of the anime is mainly set to focus on the titan attack from the titan's perspective and not from the people's perspective shown in previous seasons. The same was also hinted at through the key visual released last year.

3) Helos statue falls

Helos statue as seen in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

In Attack on Titan season 4 part 1, Willy Tybur was seen looking at the statue of Helos, a Marleyan legend said to have slayed the Devil of All Earth, an Eldian mythological figure said to have made a deal with Ymir Fritz.

While the Tybur family and Karl Fritz fabricated the story of Helos to worsen the Eldian civil war, the same was the reason for the hate towards Eldians, however, as seen in the trailer, the statue has fallen, which could be a way to depict the end of the Marleyan legend.

4) MAPPA may be behind time in their animation

Eren Yeager as seen in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

The end of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer shows Eren as his younger self as he is seen saying, "This is Freedom." This is quite a popular scene from the manga that appeared in chapter 131.

Given that Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 ended with adapting chapter 130 of the manga, this must mean that MAPPA may not have animated a lot from the upcoming chapters, and thus may be behind time in animating the upcoming part and may have released the trailer only using the scene from chapter 131.

5) Yuki Kaji's switch from adult to young Eren

Young Eren as seen in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

In the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer, the only voice to feature is that of the anime's protagonist Eren Yeager. While it may be enough to set the scene for the upcoming first part of part 3, it has to be noted how the voice actor Yuki Kaji transitions from the voice of adult Eren to his younger self.

Thus, fans of the anime who are into voice actors are set to have a wonderful watch ahead, as the upcoming anime may feature several such scenes and transitions in voice acting.

These were some of the details we noticed in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 trailer. Do comment down below if you feel like we have missed out on any.

