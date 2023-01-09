5 major revelations to expect in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3

With Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 set to be released in 2023, fans of the series have a lot to look forward to, given how things ended in the second part of the final season. There has been no official word on when it will be released, but given that the pilot aired in April 2013, the finale is widely expected to have its world premiere on the same date, exactly ten years later.

The previous part of Attack on Titan saw the Marleyans attack Paradis Island, as they were set to capture the titans acquired by Eren & crew. However, Eren appeared to have abandoned all of his friends as he prepared to annihilate every non-Eldian, thereby eliminating any possibility of hatred towards them. The anime ended as Eren, in his Founding Titan form, entered new lands.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3: Major revelations fans can expect from the final part

1) Marleyans and Eldians work together

As evident from Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 announcement visual itself, the Marleyan and Eldian soldiers are set to collaborate to stop Eren from annihilating humanity. While they had previously been at odds, they have now joined forces to save humanity.

Thus, fans could possibly expect members from both sides to head on missions together. Not to mention that the group collectively has access to five of the nine special titans - Armin's Colossal Titan, Reiner's Armored Titan, Annie's Female Titan, Pieck's Cart Titan, and Falco's new Jaw Titan.

2) Eren's relationships could be explored

Eren and Mikasa as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 may delve deeper into Eren's relationships with his friends, which he had ruined in the previous installment. In part 2, fans witnessed Eren taking down both Armin and Mikasa, physically and mentally. Given the depth of their friendship, there has to be some aftermath for the same.

Additionally, Eren had also destroyed his relationship with his step-brother Zeke Yeagar. While the two were previously collaborating to use Ymir's powers, Eren betrayed Zeke and became the Founding Titan, declaring war on all humanity.

3) Jean and Mikasa's peaceful future

Jean's feelings for Mikasa are no secret to viewers of Attack on Titan. Indeed, the anime depicted Jean hoping for a quiet married life with Mikasa. According to the dream, the two are in a peaceful environment where they even have a baby together, far away from any form of violence.

Possibly, Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 could reveal if Jean and Mikasa end up together. Given the circumstances surrounding Eren, the chances of him returning to his former self appear slim. As a result, Mikasa may end up with Jean rather than Eren.

4) Levi's condition could be elaborated on or turned around

Levi Ackerman as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As seen in the previous part, Levi is severely injured and cannot partake in battle right now. Thus, given that he was humanity's strongest soldier, the members of the Marley-Eldia collaboration could try to work out a way to heal him again in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3.

While there have been no hints about the same, Levi could possibly be healed back to normal, in just the way Armin was brought back to normal after the got himself burnt by the Collosal Titan. The only problem now is finding Zeke and a Titan into which Levi can transform.

5) Eren's fate could be disclosed

Founding Titan as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Eren's actions have been catastrophic, to say the least. With him planning to annihilate every non-Eldian on the planet to keep his kind safe, he has undoubtedly come up with the worst idea he could have come up with. However, because he has the means, he has begun the mission via his Rumbling.

As a result, it's up to humanity's soldiers to stop him. Episode 3 of season 4 of Attack on Titan will likely focus on Eren's future and reveal whether or not he's able to carry out his plan.

