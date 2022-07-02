Wit Studio starts a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for promotional activities

Some of our favorite anime from the last couple of seasons have been brought to us by the talented workers at Wit Studio. Their work is amazing and the dedication they put into each new project is awe-inspiring.

After 10 years of offering amazing content to the world, the founders of Wit Studio have started a campaign in Kickstarter to raise funds for international exposure. In this article, we will provide more details about Wit Studio and their goals apropos this new venture.

With the arrival of their 10th anniversary, Wit Studio wants to engage with more fans

One of their newest series Onipan! (image via Takashi Aoshima/Shueisha, Onipan!)

Wit Studio is a fairly recent animation studio based in Japan, founded by George Wada and Tetsuya Nakatake in 2012. Since their beginnings, they have worked tirelessly to produce high-quality content for anime enthusiasts all over the world.

While they have worked on many amazing projects, they are mostly known for their excellent work in adapting the manga series Attack on Titan, as they were in charge of its first three seasons. Most recently, they have been working hard on the hit series Spy X Family.

What are the goals of their Kickstarter project?

Attack on Titan is another one of their most popular shows (Image via Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan)

As mentioned previously, Wit Studio has produced an array of globally popular anime series, however, they are still not as well-known as some of the biggest studios in the industry. This is owing to the large expenses they would need to incur in order to achieve global notoriety.

After 10 years of hard work, they are ready to take a new step in obtaining recognition outside of Japan, and they need the help of the fans to achieve this dream. The team behind the campaign wants to create opportunities for fans outside of their home country to interact with their brand.

They have plans for online talk shows, remote meetings with fans, Wit Studio booths at international anime events, and dispatching staff members overseas, amongst several other goals.

What will fans get if they contribute to this campaign?

As with all Kickstarters projects, the titular studio is offering rewards to fans based on the amount of money they are willing and able to donate to their campaign. The amount you can donate goes from ¥700 (7 USD approximately) to ¥1,000,000 (10,000 USD approximately).

The rewards can range from access to their private Discord server, to a one-on-three experience with the founders of the company.

Those who are able to contribute to the campaign with the highest amount possible will be able to visit the studios, have dinner with two founding members, and get a hand-drawn portrait made by the lead animator of series like Attack on Titan and Spy X Family.

